‘Bachelor’ Matt James back together with Atlanta’s Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James, the first Black “Bachelor” from last season, has reconciled with Cumming resident Rachael Kirkconnell.
He revealed this news to, of all places, The Wall Street Journal magazine.
“I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner — especially if that woman isn’t Black — to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black,” he told the magazine.
Kirkconnell is a 24-year-old graphic designer from Cumming. She confirmed with WSJ magazine that they are back together, noting that being away from cameras at this stage of their relationship has been helpful.
Social media sleuths, after the pre-taped season began, published photos of Kirkconnell when she was in college in 2018 dressed for a Southern plantation-themed party. She revealed on Instagram and on “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” special that she had no idea she had done anything wrong at the time and didn’t realize it was problematic until it was pointed out to her. She and James broke up after James found out about the photos, and their “reunion” on the ABC special was awkward.
On the special, James said he didn’t feel like he was the right person to “teach” her about being Black in America. The breakup, he said at the time, was “heartbreaking. It’s devastating. It’s just disappointing.”
Kirkconnell added: “You are the only reason I decided to do the show. That includes every single part of you. That obviously includes you being a Black man. I never experienced a love like this. I don’t see anyone else out there for me. At this point, I don’t see how I can have these same feelings for someone else.”
During the “Bachelor” season, James was quickly enamored with Kirkconnell and vice versa. She was the only person he said he was in love with. But he chose not to propose to her when the final ceremony happened, choosing instead to date her and get to know her better.
The plantation photo controversy also created ancillary damage.
Host Chris Harrison defended her photos in a way that came across as insensitive, and ultimately he chose to step away from the show entirely. ABC hired a replacement host to do the “After the Final Rose” special a Black man and author named Emmanuel Acho. The network also hired two new hosts for the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”
The reason James, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina,, chose the WSJ magazine to talk about his life is because he’s a businessman involved in NFTs, cryptocurrency and sustainable agriculture.