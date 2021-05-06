‘Bachelor’ Matt James back together with Atlanta’s Rachael Kirkconnell

On the special, James said he didn’t feel like he was the right person to “teach” her about being Black in America. The breakup, he said at the time, was “heartbreaking. It’s devastating. It’s just disappointing.”

Kirkconnell added: “You are the only reason I decided to do the show. That includes every single part of you. That obviously includes you being a Black man. I never experienced a love like this. I don’t see anyone else out there for me. At this point, I don’t see how I can have these same feelings for someone else.”

During the “Bachelor” season, James was quickly enamored with Kirkconnell and vice versa. She was the only person he said he was in love with. But he chose not to propose to her when the final ceremony happened, choosing instead to date her and get to know her better.

The plantation photo controversy also created ancillary damage.

Host Chris Harrison defended her photos in a way that came across as insensitive, and ultimately he chose to step away from the show entirely. ABC hired a replacement host to do the “After the Final Rose” special a Black man and author named Emmanuel Acho. The network also hired two new hosts for the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

The reason James, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina,, chose the WSJ magazine to talk about his life is because he’s a businessman involved in NFTs, cryptocurrency and sustainable agriculture.