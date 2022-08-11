ajc logo
Award-winning investigative journalist Brendan Keefe leaving 11Alive

11Alive's Brendan Keefe pocketed nine Emmy's on Saturday night. His lifetime total: 124.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Brendon Keefe, a veteran investigative reporter for 11Alive, is leaving the NBC affiliate after eight years, he confirmed Wednesday.

His final day at the station is Friday.

Where is he going? He said he’ll make an announcement on Monday.

Keefe has won a whopping 123 regional Emmys and one national Emmy, much of it for his investigative work. He also has a coveted Peabody Award and a bevy of other awards.

One of his stories resulted in a new state law that will train every 911 dispatcher in Georgia to give CPR over the phone. Another report led Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to hire and train Emergency Medical Dispatchers.

If he stays in the Atlanta market, CBS46 is actively hiring. The station, since Atlanta-based Gray Television took over last December, has been rapidly expanding its newsroom. CBS46 has also seen ratings edge ahead of 11Alive into third place behind Fox 5 and Channel 2 Action News, who typically duke it out for the lead.

The only downside for Keefe if he stays in Atlanta: his contract has a non-compete clause that will keep him off the air for several months.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

