ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium cancels Latin night with Grupo Firme, J Balvin

The promoters for the annual ATLive concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium said Latin night featuring Grupo Firme and J Balvin for Friday Oct. 20 has been cancelled.

A press release cited unspecified “unforeseen events” for dropping the concert seven weeks after it was first announced in July. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

Grupo Firme is a Grammy Award-winning regional Mexican band. J Balvin is one of the best-selling Latin artists of the past decade.

AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), which puts ATLive together, said the second concert on Saturday, Oct. 21 is still on featuring George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson & Family and Little Big Town via Ticketmaster.

Over three years, ATLive has hosted two different nights of themed music. Last year included a night of pop artists Billy Joel, Sheryl Crow and Lionel Richie followed by a country night with Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Dwight Yoakam. Other years have featured the likes of Metallica, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.