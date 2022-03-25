Atlanta’s Young King Hair Care gets ‘Shark Tank’ love March 25

As is often the case with many “Shark Tank” participants, their ideas came from a problem they faced while parenting. “Kids change your whole perspective,” Cora said.

They had a young son Kade in 2017 who had a full head of natural textured hair out of the womb. “I was trying to find clean, natural hair products for him,” Cora said. “There wasn’t really anything specifically tailored for boys of color. Everything was female oriented.”

If his hair got dry, it would break. Many families would just cut the hair to simplify things but they wanted Kade’s curls to shine. So they found a chemist to create the proper formula of plant-based natural ingredients that would nourish and maintain the hair’s moisture properly. Then they signed with a Black-owned female manufacturer.

Their best sellers are the bundles featuring shampoo, conditioner, curling cream, mousse and/or essential oils. Prices of the bundles range from $25 to $88.

“Our products create a simple regimen that is easy for parents and the young male to follow,” Cora said.

Caption First into the Tank on this week's episode are entrepreneurs from Mableton who present their plant-based, natural hair care line intentionally crafted for multicultural young men. (ABC/Christopher Willard) Credit: ABC Credit: ABC Caption First into the Tank on this week's episode are entrepreneurs from Mableton who present their plant-based, natural hair care line intentionally crafted for multicultural young men. (ABC/Christopher Willard) Credit: ABC Credit: ABC

Young King products were a hit out of the box in 2019. They were quickly placed in Targets and Wal-Marts nationwide. (They were part of a special Target acceleration program that Range Beauty was in as well.)

Their original rollout was supposed to feature pop-up shows and road shows. “We wanted to take the products directly to the people,” Stephen said. “Then the pandemic shut everything down.” They opted for digital marketing and built a community online using Facebook and Instagram as well as an email list.

The 2020 George Floyd protests also benefited their business. “There was a lot of attention paid to Black-owned businesses,” Cora said. “We were put into that conversation. Our business foundation has always been around young men of color, how to uplift, celebrate and meet their needs.”

“Shark Tank” has been an inspiration for the couple. They watched 10 seasons’ worth of “Shark Tank” ahead of appearing. “We’re fans of the show,” he said. “While we were building Young King, we’d watch ‘Shark Tank’ in the middle of the night. They reached out to us last spring. We went through the whole process and made it.” Their episode was taped last fall.

Cora was eight months pregnant when they appeared in front of the Sharks. (They now have a healthy four-month old daughter.) Their episode featured regulars Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary.

“With pregnancy brain, I was really trying not to forget anything,” Cora said.

“I have newfound respect for everyone who has been on the show,” Stephen said. “We prepped like a 10-page packet of potential questions.”

(I’ll update this story after ABC airs their segment.)

ON TV

“Shark Tank,” 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, on ABC, available on Hulu the next day