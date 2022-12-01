Atlanta’s Newsy to become Scripps News Jan. 1

The whimsically named Atlanta-based Newsy is being re-branded as Scripps News on Jan. 1.
“In the creation of Scripps News, we are leveraging the company’s collective resources and building upon the equity of the Scripps name and stellar reputation for journalism,” said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO, in a press release. E.W. Scripps Company is based in Cincinnati.
Newsy, which has been around in some form since 2008, launched last year in Atlanta in the same Buckhead office building as sister station Court TV as a full news operation competing in a very crowded space.
It became the first ever American all-news operation available as a free, over-the-air broadcast network. Newsy ― soon to be Scripps News ― can also be viewed on its website, its app and a raft of services such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Pluto and Google Chromecast.
Scripps News combines Newsy, the Scripps local media national desk and its Washington Bureau into one organization. It will more efficiently serve national audiences and Scripps’ 61 local TV stations in 41 markets, the company said.
Kate O’Brian will remain executive vice president of Scripps News while also overseeing Court TV.
Scripps News journalists will operate out of headquarters in Atlanta, with bureaus in Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; Missoula, Montana; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Phoenix; Seattle; Tampa, Florida; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In other Scripps news, Ethan Nelson has been named head of Atlanta-based Court TV, effective immediately. He has been in the role on an interim basis since January 2022.
