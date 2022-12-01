Atlanta’s Newsy to become Scripps News Jan. 1

“In the creation of Scripps News, we are leveraging the company’s collective resources and building upon the equity of the Scripps name and stellar reputation for journalism,” said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO, in a press release. E.W. Scripps Company is based in Cincinnati.

Newsy, which has been around in some form since 2008, launched last year in Atlanta in the same Buckhead office building as sister station Court TV as a full news operation competing in a very crowded space.