Atlanta’s Mo’Nique gets her own Netflix standup special after lawsuit is settled

In the 2018 lawsuit, she accused the streaming service of systematically underpaying Black women, noting that she was offered $500,000 for a special compared to $11 million for Amy Schumer and $20 million for Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. She said when she complained, Netflix shut down negotiations. At the time, she publicly called for a boycott of Netflix.

But with the settlement for an undisclosed amount behind her, she announced Monday the news of her special on social media, noting: “Can y’all believe this [expletive]? I done came on home to Netflix,” she said. Netflix made a separate announcement as well.