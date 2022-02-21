Atlantans Cynthia Bailey, Lamar Odom make it into final five on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Carson, while Head of Household a few days earlier, was tricked into thinking his ally and reality star Shanna Moakler was double-crossing him and got rid of her instead of Tate or Hall. That cost him $250,000. Bailey bought into the falsehood as well and also voted to get rid of Shanna.

On Monday night, the final five will become the final three with a double eviction.

Bailey is unlikely to win the competition. She has been super weak in the challenges and has yet to win a Head of Household or Power of Veto competition.

She also didn’t appear to make any notable strategic moves the first 20 days on the show, which won’t necessarily serve her well with the jury if she makes the finals against Hall and/or Tate.

On the bright side, she is super likable and has played the game with integrity. Kressley will certainly vote for her.

Odom is even less strategic than Bailey and has also won zero competitions to date. He will be hard-pressed to garner any votes if he makes it to the finals. Bridges is making some late moves and has an outside shot of pulling an upset over Hall or Tate.

GoldDerby, which has betting odds on who will win, gives Hall (7-2) the edge with Tate (18-5) not far behind. Bailey is basically tied with Odom and Bridges at 9/2 odds of winning.

WHAT TO WATCH

“Celebrity Big Brother,” 8 p.m. Monday on CBS with the season finale on Wednesday.