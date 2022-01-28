Cynthia Bailey joins CBS’s third season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The show, modeled after the original version but significantly shorter, has been off air for three years, in part due to the pandemic. The second season in early 2019 featured another “Real Housewives of Atlanta” vet Kandi Burruss, who came in fifth place during a season in which fellow R&B singer and reality star Tamar Braxton took the prize.

Bailey, who was often seen as a relatively kind and reasonable person over the years, decided to leave “Real Housewives” last year after 11 seasons on the show. She also appeared in an episode of Freeform’s new show “Single Drunk Female” as a guest star on Thursday, Jan. 27. It’s available on Hulu Friday.