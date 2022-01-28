Cynthia Bailey joins CBS’s third season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Cynthia Bailey is joining the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” debuting Feb. 2.
The show, modeled after the original version but significantly shorter, has been off air for three years, in part due to the pandemic. The second season in early 2019 featured another “Real Housewives of Atlanta” vet Kandi Burruss, who came in fifth place during a season in which fellow R&B singer and reality star Tamar Braxton took the prize.
Bailey, who was often seen as a relatively kind and reasonable person over the years, decided to leave “Real Housewives” last year after 11 seasons on the show. She also appeared in an episode of Freeform’s new show “Single Drunk Female” as a guest star on Thursday, Jan. 27. It’s available on Hulu Friday.
The show will run Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays over three weeks starting Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.
Bailey will be competing for $250,000 against 10 other celebrities:
- Shanna Moakler, a model and actor who previously appeared in MTV’s “Meet the Barkers” and VH1′s “Hollywood Exes.”
- Carson Kressley, a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and an original member of Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”
- Todrick Hall, a former “American Idol” contestant who also worked as a judge on VH1′s “RuPaul’s Drg Race” and competed on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”
- Teddi Mellencamp, a former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member.
- Lamar Odom, a former NBA player who was once married to Khloe Kardashian and appeared on multiple Kardashian reality shows on E!
- Todd Bridges, the “Diff’rent Strokes” actor has competed on “Skating with the Celebrities,” “Celebrity Boxing,” “Fear Factor” and a raft of other reality shows.
- Mirai Nagasu, an Olympian and figure skater, competed in an athletes edition of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2018.
- Miesha Tate, a UFC fighter, coached a team on “The Ultimate Fighter: Team Rousey vs. Team Tate” on Fox Sports 1.
- Chris Kattan, the SNL actor, came in 12th on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017.
- Chris Kirkpatrick, the ‘N Sync singer, starred in the 2007 VH1 show “Mission Man Band” and “Gone Country” on CMT a year later.
