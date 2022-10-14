ajc logo
Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
iHeartMedia Atlanta’s Drew Lauter is longer with the company.

Drew Lauter, president of media company iHeartMedia Atlanta, was let go after a video surfaced of him appearing to say racial slurs.

WSB-TV, which procured the video, said it shows Lauter using a common slur against Black people multiple times in front of other iHeartMedia employees in a car after a charity event in August 2021. Employees were informed of his departure Thursday.

Attorney Jason Castle, who represents the unnamed Black employee who recorded the video, told WSB-TV that this isn’t the first time Lauter has uttered racially insensitive language.

A spokesperson for iHeartMedia told WSB-TV that “allegations of this nature go against our company values and our policies and we take them very seriously.”

Lauter couldn’t be reached for comment.

Meg Stevens, senior vice president for programming for iHeartMedia Atlanta, confirmed Lauter’s departure from the company but declined further comment.

Lauter joined iHeartMedia Atlanta in 2020 after a year working at iHeartMedia in Madison, Wisconsin. At the time, he was new to radio, according to Radio Insight, a trade publication. Previously, he worked at multiple start-up tech companies.

iHeartMedia Atlanta owns radio stations 94.9/The Bull (country), Power 96.1 (top 40), 105.3/The Beat (hip hop), El Z105.7 (Spanish pop), 96.7/El Patron (regional Mexican) and news station 640/WBIN-AM.

Its stations have been largely underperforming in recent years compared to its competitors. The two largest stations ― the Bull and Power ― lag behind their direct rivals in the ratings.

iHeart Atlanta offices and studios recently moved from a building off Peachtree Road, where it was headquartered for decades, to a new space at 1255 Makers Way off Chattahoochee Ave.

Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments

