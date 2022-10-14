Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs

Meg Stevens, senior vice president for programming for iHeartMedia Atlanta, confirmed Lauter’s departure from the company but declined further comment.

Lauter joined iHeartMedia Atlanta in 2020 after a year working at iHeartMedia in Madison, Wisconsin. At the time, he was new to radio, according to Radio Insight, a trade publication. Previously, he worked at multiple start-up tech companies.

iHeartMedia Atlanta owns radio stations 94.9/The Bull (country), Power 96.1 (top 40), 105.3/The Beat (hip hop), El Z105.7 (Spanish pop), 96.7/El Patron (regional Mexican) and news station 640/WBIN-AM.

Its stations have been largely underperforming in recent years compared to its competitors. The two largest stations ― the Bull and Power ― lag behind their direct rivals in the ratings.

iHeart Atlanta offices and studios recently moved from a building off Peachtree Road, where it was headquartered for decades, to a new space at 1255 Makers Way off Chattahoochee Ave.