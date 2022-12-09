Atlanta News First’s chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez will return Dec. 12 after colon surgery

This is the second time in less than three years Valdez, who is 42, has had serious surgery. In 2020, she missed several weeks of work due to artificial disc replacement surgery. Valdez said she had a deteriorating disk in her lower back and avoided getting it fixed for years as a busy working mom with two kids.

Before the surgery, she went years unable to do the dishes or pick anything up from the floor. The surgery, she said, was a rousing success and she can move around now like any normal person.

“These two surgeries had nothing to do with each other,” she said. “Just genetics.”

On top of that, she’s grateful to “live in a big city with great medical care. I also have great insurance and great doctors.”