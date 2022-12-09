ajc logo
X

Atlanta News First’s chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez will return Dec. 12 after colon surgery

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
She was off air for five weeks.

Atlanta News First’s chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez will return on air Monday after recuperating from colon surgery Nov. 2.

Valdez, who has worked as a meteorologist for the CBS affiliate (now WANF-TV, formerly WGCL-TV) for 14 years and became chief in 2019, said she had suffered from colon-related illness diverticulitis dozens of times over the past 20 years. A part of her colon was prone to infection and she’d require antibiotics. “I’d end up in severe pain and fever,” she said.

Just this year alone, she had to be hospitalized three times. Doctors told her she had to get a portion of her colon removed to stop this from happening again so she chose elective surgery Nov. 2, despite feeling just fine.

“It was a ticking time bomb I had to address,” Valdez said. “I was always afraid my colon would rupture, which could be life or death.”

The invasiveness of the surgery was comparable to a C-section, she said. As a result, she couldn’t move for a couple of weeks and had trouble eating. Five weeks later, she said she is ready to get back to work and was just glad she didn’t really miss any severe weather.

This is the second time in less than three years Valdez, who is 42, has had serious surgery. In 2020, she missed several weeks of work due to artificial disc replacement surgery. Valdez said she had a deteriorating disk in her lower back and avoided getting it fixed for years as a busy working mom with two kids.

Before the surgery, she went years unable to do the dishes or pick anything up from the floor. The surgery, she said, was a rousing success and she can move around now like any normal person.

“These two surgeries had nothing to do with each other,” she said. “Just genetics.”

On top of that, she’s grateful to “live in a big city with great medical care. I also have great insurance and great doctors.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga. 2h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff
1h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA Board
2h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Man accused of setting Gwinnett law office on fire, killing ex-wife’s attorney
12h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Man accused of setting Gwinnett law office on fire, killing ex-wife’s attorney
12h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Delays downtown, on I-285 after 2 tractor-trailer crashes
3m ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Fox nixes country music family drama ‘Monarch’ after one season
Mike Conti covering for recuperating Bob Rathbun for two Hawks telecasts
‘The Number Ones’ explores 20 No. 1 hits that ‘ruptured’ music from the Beatles to Soulja...
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Brittney Griner...
23h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top