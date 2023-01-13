Atlanta Comic Convention: 29 years old and not deterred by similarly named cons

He said he tried to do a two-day convention in 1995 and lost $5,000. So he has since decided to keep his single-day shows low cost and simple. He and his brother David oversee the shows themselves and he has largely kept the same pool of reliable dealers for years.

And Tallinder doesn’t get too perturbed by companies that use very similar names.

Next month, Imaginarium/FanX based out of Salt Lake City is hosting a much larger convention at the Georgia World Congress Center named ATL Comic Convention, which is coming Feb. 24-26 and is also paired with Fandemic, a broader sci-fi convention. Guests scheduled for that convention include Giancarlo Esposito (”Breaking Bad,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Boys”), Michael Cudlitz (”The Walking Dead,” “Call of Duty”) and Billy Zane (”The Boys,” “The Phantom”).

Tallinder said at least three other companies since 1994 have come into Atlanta using similar names to his to promote their conventions, none of which lasted more than a handful of years. “They go away,” he said, “and I’m still here... I have no animosity. I’m not big enough to bother them.”

And whatever confusion there is mostly doesn’t bother him. “I’m a big karma guy,” he said. “Let them have their show. I only get annoyed if someone has a bad time at the other show and thinks it’s me.”

The folks who put together the ATL Comic Convention, he noted, “do a good job.”

Ro Malaga, who handles marketing for ATL Comic Convention as well as similar conventions in Indianapolis, Indiana; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Florida, was diplomatic.

“Atlanta has so many different fans,” Malaga said. “We think there’s room for everybody to share in the spotlight whether it’s the Atlanta Comic Convention or ATL Comic Convention.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/WE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/WE

IF YOU GO

Atlanta Comic Convention

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15. $5 entry. Marriott Hotel-Century Center, 2000 Century Blvd., Atlanta. atlantacomicconvention.com.

ATL Comic Convention

Feb. 24-26. Day passes starting at $17, weekend passes at $51. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. atlcomicconvention.com.