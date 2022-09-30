Atlanta Black radio stations hosting town hall Oct. 4 featuring Kemp, Abrams, Warnock, Jordan, Nyugen

Scheduled attendees are current governor Brian Kemp, his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, state Senator Jen Jordan, now running for state attorney general, and U.S. House Rep. Bee Nguyen, who is running for secretary of state.

The town hall will be held at Clark Atlanta University Campus in The Bishop C. L. Henderson Student Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m.