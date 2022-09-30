Atlanta Black radio stations hosting town hall Oct. 4 featuring Kemp, Abrams, Warnock, Jordan, Nyugen

A consortium of local radio stations that target Black listeners have organized a town hall next week featuring some major political candidates for office in Georgia including both major gubernatorial candidates and Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate, Georgia secretary of state and attorney general.
Scheduled attendees are current governor Brian Kemp, his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, state Senator Jen Jordan, now running for state attorney general, and U.S. House Rep. Bee Nguyen, who is running for secretary of state.
The town hall will be held at Clark Atlanta University Campus in The Bishop C. L. Henderson Student Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Candidates who are not expected to be there include Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Republican Attorney General candidate Chris Carr and current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
This event was created by Black Radio United for the Vote, a non-partisan consortium started in 2020 to encourage Black listeners to vote.
Moderators will include local radio hosts Frank Ski (Kiss 104.1), Ryan Cameron (Majic 107.5/97.5), Big Tigger (V-103), Yung Joc (Streetz 94.5), Morris Baxter (Jazz 91.9) and Art Terrell (Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1).
This event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to register for the guest list at BlackRadioUnited.com. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with priority entry granted to those on the guest list until 6:45 p.m. Entry will be first-come, first-served after 6:45 p.m.
Stations involved include R&B station Kiss 104.1, R&B/hip-hop V-103, news/talk 1380 WAOK-AM, hip-hop Hot 107.9, gospel Praise 102.5, old-school R&B Classix 102.9, hip-hop Streetz.94.5, jazz station Jazz 91.9 and Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1.
The only notable Black-targeted stations missing from the consortium are iHeartRadio’s hip-hop station 105.3/The Beat and Cumulus-owned old-school hip-hop station OG 97.9.
