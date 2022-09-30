ajc logo
X

Atlanta Black radio stations hosting town hall Oct. 4 featuring Kemp, Abrams, Warnock, Jordan, Nyugen

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A consortium of local radio stations that target Black listeners have organized a town hall next week featuring some major political candidates for office in Georgia including both major gubernatorial candidates and Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate, Georgia secretary of state and attorney general.

Scheduled attendees are current governor Brian Kemp, his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, state Senator Jen Jordan, now running for state attorney general, and U.S. House Rep. Bee Nguyen, who is running for secretary of state.

The town hall will be held at Clark Atlanta University Campus in The Bishop C. L. Henderson Student Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Candidates who are not expected to be there include Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Republican Attorney General candidate Chris Carr and current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

This event was created by Black Radio United for the Vote, a non-partisan consortium started in 2020 to encourage Black listeners to vote.

Moderators will include local radio hosts Frank Ski (Kiss 104.1), Ryan Cameron (Majic 107.5/97.5), Big Tigger (V-103), Yung Joc (Streetz 94.5), Morris Baxter (Jazz 91.9) and Art Terrell (Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1).

This event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to register for the guest list at BlackRadioUnited.com. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with priority entry granted to those on the guest list until 6:45 p.m. Entry will be first-come, first-served after 6:45 p.m.

Stations involved include R&B station Kiss 104.1, R&B/hip-hop V-103, news/talk 1380 WAOK-AM, hip-hop Hot 107.9, gospel Praise 102.5, old-school R&B Classix 102.9, hip-hop Streetz.94.5, jazz station Jazz 91.9 and Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1.

The only notable Black-targeted stations missing from the consortium are iHeartRadio’s hip-hop station 105.3/The Beat and Cumulus-owned old-school hip-hop station OG 97.9.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Judge upholds Georgia election laws on all counts in voting rights case37m ago

Credit: Mark Lennihan

More Georgians redeeming $350 payments after rough rollout
4h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Influenced by mentors, Georgia Tech’s Brent Key takes command
3h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci / AJC

Fewer eligible for student loan help after changes to federal plan
1h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci / AJC

Fewer eligible for student loan help after changes to federal plan
1h ago

Credit: Petr David Josek

Hawks’ Vit Krejci settling in following whirlwind week
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: CBS

PREVIEW: CBS cop drama ‘East New York’ created by Atlantan Mike Flynn
11m ago
Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2022: Sam Smith, Pitbull, AJR, Macklemore, Khalid
5h ago
Sketchworks, after winning lawsuit, brings back ‘Grease’ parody ‘Vape’
8h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top