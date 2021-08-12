Atlanta-based judge shows ‘Couples Court with the Cutlers’ and ‘Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court’ nixed

The Cutlers and Lake both lived in Atlanta in the past and spent several months locally to shoot their respective shows. Brogdon already resides here.

MGM, the production company, did not explain why it chose to drop the shows.

Lake will be back in the fall of 2022 with a new show ordered by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios. Allen also owns Atlanta-based Weather Channel.

“Emmy Award-winning Judge Lauren Lake is an outstanding and charismatic television host. We are extremely confident that our newest court series with Judge Lake will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent,” Allen said in a press release.

Entertainment Studios does not shoot any of its many syndicated judge shows in Atlanta. Allen’s company distributes shows with Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis and Atlanta-based Judge Glenda Hatchett.