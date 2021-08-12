Atlanta-based judge shows ‘Couples Court with the Cutlers’ and ‘Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court’ nixed

Atlanta-based judge shows “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” and “Couples Court with the Cutlers” are not coming back this fall.
“Personal Injury Court,” a judge show featuring Atlanta’s Gino Brogdon using actors as complainants, debuted in 2019 and has also been canceled.
Lake’s show, which featured her helping litigants deal with paternity-related legal issues, ran for seven seasons and was nominated for four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, winning one in 2019.
The Cutlers’ show, which focused on relationships and featured a married combo team as judges, debuted in 2017.
All the judge shows were shot at Georgia Public Broadcasting and are aired in more than 100 markets nationwide. They currently air on CW69 (WUPA-TV) in Atlanta, with Lake’s show at 1 p.m., the Cutlers at 2 p.m. and “Personal Injury Court” at 4 p.m.
The Cutlers and Lake both lived in Atlanta in the past and spent several months locally to shoot their respective shows. Brogdon already resides here.
MGM, the production company, did not explain why it chose to drop the shows.
Lake will be back in the fall of 2022 with a new show ordered by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios. Allen also owns Atlanta-based Weather Channel.
“Emmy Award-winning Judge Lauren Lake is an outstanding and charismatic television host. We are extremely confident that our newest court series with Judge Lake will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent,” Allen said in a press release.
Entertainment Studios does not shoot any of its many syndicated judge shows in Atlanta. Allen’s company distributes shows with Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis and Atlanta-based Judge Glenda Hatchett.
