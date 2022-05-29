Atlanta author Karin Slaughter’s ‘Will Trent’ series turned into ABC TV pilot

Atlanta best-selling author Karin Slaughter, on the heels of the recent success of Netflix’s series “Pieces of Her,” now has an ABC pilot shooting in metro Atlanta based on her “Will Trent” book series.
The pilot is currently in production. Because it’s a pilot, it’s not guaranteed to be turned into a series but given the economics of network television nowadays, the odds are pretty good.
The premise: Special Agent Will Trent (Ramon Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
Sonja Sohn will play Amanda, the head of the GBI. Will’s boss, she’s coldly competent and always camera-ready for a press conference. Climbing the ranks at the GBI has made Amanda a tough cookie, but she has a mysterious soft spot for Will.
Others in the cast include Erika Christensen, Jake McLaughlin and Iantha Richardson.
Netflix’s Pieces of Her,” billed as a limited series and based on the 2018 novel by Slaughter, starred Bella Heathcote, Toni Collette and Omari Hardwick. The thriller debuted in March at No. 2 on the Nielsen streaming charts just behind “The Last Kingdom.” It’s unclear if a second season is forthcoming.
>>RELATED: AJC talks to Slaughter about Netflix’s “Pieces of Her”
About the Author