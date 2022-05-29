Atlanta author Karin Slaughter’s ‘Will Trent’ series turned into ABC TV pilot

The pilot is currently in production. Because it’s a pilot, it’s not guaranteed to be turned into a series but given the economics of network television nowadays, the odds are pretty good.

The premise: Special Agent Will Trent (Ramon Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.