Atlanta actress Keshia Knight Pulliam engaged to actor Brad James

Atlanta actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is now engaged to actor Brad James.
People magazine broke the story.
Pulliam, best known for her roles on “The Cosby Show” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” met James while shooting the 2019 Lifetime series “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.”
“Honestly we just hit it off,” she told People of her first meeting with her fiancé James. “We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So, there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.”
James, 39, gave Pulliam, 41, a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers in Atlanta, earlier this month.
She was married briefly to former NFL player Ed Hartwell in 2016, but their divorce was tumultuous. She ended up with primary custody of their daughter, Ella Grace.
Pulliam, who has appeared on both “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Celebrity Big Brother,” has also committed herself to acting in Christmas movies for Lifetime. Her most recent one, “The Christmas Aunt,” debuted last month.
James’ acting credits include “Tyler Perry’s for Better or Worse,” Netflix’s “Outer Banks” and BET”s “American Soul.”