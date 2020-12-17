X

Atlanta actress Keshia Knight Pulliam engaged to actor Brad James

Keshia Knight Pulliam is now engaged with actor Brad James. CR: CBS
Keshia Knight Pulliam is now engaged with actor Brad James. CR: CBS

Credit: CBS

Credit: CBS

Radio & TV Talk Blog | 1 hour ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
“The Cosby Show” alum was previously married to former NFL player Ed Hartwell.

Atlanta actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is now engaged to actor Brad James.

People magazine broke the story.

Pulliam, best known for her roles on “The Cosby Show” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” met James while shooting the 2019 Lifetime series “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.”

“Honestly we just hit it off,” she told People of her first meeting with her fiancé James. “We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So, there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.”

James, 39, gave Pulliam, 41, a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers in Atlanta, earlier this month.

She was married briefly to former NFL player Ed Hartwell in 2016, but their divorce was tumultuous. She ended up with primary custody of their daughter, Ella Grace.

Pulliam, who has appeared on both “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Celebrity Big Brother,” has also committed herself to acting in Christmas movies for Lifetime. Her most recent one, “The Christmas Aunt,” debuted last month.

>>RELATED: Interview with Pulliam feting her third Christmas movie with Lifetime

James’ acting credits include “Tyler Perry’s for Better or Worse,” Netflix’s “Outer Banks” and BET”s “American Soul.”

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.