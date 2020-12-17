Atlanta actress Keshia Knight Pulliam engaged to actor Brad James

“Honestly we just hit it off,” she told People of her first meeting with her fiancé James. “We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So, there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.”

James, 39, gave Pulliam, 41, a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers in Atlanta, earlier this month.