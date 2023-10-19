Atlanta actor Tyrese Gibson sued by director for $10 million for slander

Credit: Associated Press

Credit: Associated Press

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
14 minutes ago
X

Film and music video director Bryan Barber has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Atlanta actor and R&B singer Tyrese Gibson for slander.

Barber, who has shot more than 200 music videos for acts such as OutKast, Destiny’s Child, Janet Jackson, Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera, said Gibson attacked his character and reputation in an interview with the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” according to the lawsuit filed earlier this month in Fulton County superior court.

Gibson, using salty language, alleged that Barber shot footage of the actor speaking to Charlemagne Da God at Gibson’s Atlanta home, then refused to give the video back. He said he paid Barber $35,000 for the footage and Barber swiped it. “I don’t care if he sees this interview because I’m too honest,” Gibson told Charlemagne Da God on the radio show.

>>RELATED: A 2021 look inside Tyrese Gibson’s Buckhead mansion

In the lawsuit, Barber said the plan was for Gibson and Barber to “split the revenue derived from the streaming and/or other distribution” on a 50/50 basis. He said Gibson told him not to release the footage in order to protect Gibson’s reputation.

He also said Gibson, who has appeared in the “Fast & Furious” film franchise, then refused to hold to the 50/50 revenue split that he and Barber had negotiated for the interview.

Besides all his music videos, Barber also directed the 2006 film “Idlewild” starring OutKast, Terrence Howard and Paula Patton.

Gibson’s allegations happen at the 43-minute point of the interview.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Downtown developer’s buildings listed for foreclosure7h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Tyler Perry said the bidding process for BET was ‘disrespectful’
10h ago

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Training center battle tests Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ messaging
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Training center battle tests Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ messaging
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ossoff to hold D.C. hearing into treatment of foster care children
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Tyler Perry said the bidding process for BET was ‘disrespectful’
10h ago
Kevin Hart opening production office in Atlanta
23h ago
Q&A with SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree Ireland about the strike
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
11h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top