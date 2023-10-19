Atlanta actor Tyrese Gibson sued by director for $10 million for slander

Barber, who has shot more than 200 music videos for acts such as OutKast, Destiny’s Child, Janet Jackson, Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera, said Gibson attacked his character and reputation in an interview with the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” according to the lawsuit filed earlier this month in Fulton County superior court.

Gibson, using salty language, alleged that Barber shot footage of the actor speaking to Charlemagne Da God at Gibson’s Atlanta home, then refused to give the video back. He said he paid Barber $35,000 for the footage and Barber swiped it. “I don’t care if he sees this interview because I’m too honest,” Gibson told Charlemagne Da God on the radio show.

In the lawsuit, Barber said the plan was for Gibson and Barber to “split the revenue derived from the streaming and/or other distribution” on a 50/50 basis. He said Gibson told him not to release the footage in order to protect Gibson’s reputation.

He also said Gibson, who has appeared in the “Fast & Furious” film franchise, then refused to hold to the 50/50 revenue split that he and Barber had negotiated for the interview.

Besides all his music videos, Barber also directed the 2006 film “Idlewild” starring OutKast, Terrence Howard and Paula Patton.

Gibson’s allegations happen at the 43-minute point of the interview.