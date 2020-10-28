“Arrow” star Stephen Amell gets COVID-19 while shooting Starz’s “Heels” in Atlanta

Amell, 39, said another person on set had contracted the virus, so he was already self-isolating a few days, but he caught it anyway. The symptoms for him included dizziness, feelings of extreme heat and cold, and appetite loss. Over three weeks, he lost 15 pounds.

Set in a close-knit Georgia community, “Heels” is about men and women in the world of small-town pro wrestling. The series was just starting production in March but had to shut down due to the pandemic. It started up again just a few weeks ago.

Amell in the new series plays Jack Spade, one of two brothers battling over their father’s wrestling legacy. Amell has to play the bad guy (or “heel”) while his brother Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) is the hero.

Mike O’Malley, who produced Starz' “Survivor’s Remorse” from 2014 to 2017, is back with Starz as the showrunner for “Heels.”

Amell, an active pro wrestling fan, said he felt super guilty about contracting the virus because he was No. 1 on the call sheet. He said he thought, “Did I just ruin this?”

But the producers worked around his absence and only lost one day of production.

“[N]ot everyone has the luxury of taking two weeks off. In fact, most people don’t. We are in the midst of a global pandemic and times are tough for a lot of people,” said Amell, who is Canadian.