Andrea Bocelli returns to Atlanta for 2nd Valentine’s Day show in three years

40 minutes ago
If you’re a planner and already hunting for a good Valentine’s Day gift, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is ready to serenade you with a blend of operatic and pop hits on Feb. 17 at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

This will be the second time in three years Bocelli, 65, has come to town around Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 10, 2022, he performed at State Farm Arena singing covers of songs by Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi as well as classics by Elvis Presley and Leonard Cohen.

Pre-sale tickets for Citi members begin Oct. 3 with general admission seats available Oct. 10 at Tickemaster. Pricing has not yet been revealed.

Bocelli will be joined by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

He performed a Valentines Day show at Gas South in 2017 when the venue was called Infinite Energy Arena.

TOUR DATES

February 14 – Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

February 15 – Greenville, SC BSW Arena

February 17 – Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

February 18 – Orlando, FL Amway Center

April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

April 6 – Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

April 7 – Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

April 10 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

April 11 – Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 13 – Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 14 – Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

