‘American Idol’ season 20 top 24 part 1 recap

Jay Copeland (”I Want You Back” The Jackson 5) - He is one of three singers who got a “Platinum” ticket to Hollywood that enabled him to skip the first round. The judges say he needs to show more personality. It’s not exactly an inspired song choice but he does a credible job with some nice dance moves thrown in. The vocals are adequate. He kind of goes a bit overboard at the end, shrieking a few notes. Lionel likes his energy. Katy isn’t sure what his defined style is just yet. Luke says the the final notes were “overextended” and he needs to showcase the best aspects of his voice. (Those shrieks? Not so much.) Grade: B

Eli Rowe (”Everywhere” Fleetwood Mac) - She is singing the song to her younger self. Jimmie as mentor wants her to perform it acoustically but “trust your gut.” She decides to include the band but her vocals are front and center. She totally changes the structure of the song to her own liking and makes it work for herself. She has a wonderful storytelling voice that draws you in even if her choices are a wee bit overly stylized. Katy says her nerves were there a touch and she missed some notes but liked the song choice. Luke says it felt like she created some great moments even if she didn’t hit all her notes. Grade: B-plus

Tristen Gressett (”With a Little Help From My Friends” the Joe Cocker version) - Jimmie suggests he build dynamics into the song so it builds over time. He puts plenty of Cocker-esque energy out on stage but his voice lacks any distinctive quality to it. Luke said he leaves it on the stage every time. Lionel loves his navigation of the stage. Katy said he is possessed and a “freak.” Grade: B/B-minus

Scarlet Ayliz (”Levitating” Dua Lipa) - Jimmie Allen said she needs to pick up the energy from the start. She unfortunately seems off on multiple levels on the opening verse, only finding her timing when she hits the chorus. Her stage presence is a bit awkward but she has some vocal chops. Lionel says she felt better in front of a crowd. Katy says she picked a great song for this setting and has an artist vision. Luke says she opened weird but got better and has to think about each note. Grade: B-minus

Sage (”Jolene” Dolly Parton) - She has an edge in her alto voice that works well with this song. It’s a lovely performance. Katy says it was very hypnotic but felt she was missing a few quirks. Luke says some of her voice choices were pro and she has a lot of flavors. Grade: A-minus

Danielle Finn (”Your Song” Elton John) - She plays around just enough with this well-worn nugget to make it interesting. She brings some solid vocal sophistication from beginning to end and some jazz vibes. Katy likes her uniqueness even if she’s a bit nervous. Luke says her tone is undeniably hers but it should accelerate her learning curve being on stage. Lionel say it seemed like she was thinking too much. Grade: B-plus

Mike Parker (”Best Shot” Jimmie Allen) - He said Jimmie is inspiring to him as another Black man trying to break it big in country music. He has an emotional conversation with his idol, unaware Jimmie was going to the mentor. He is fully committed to this rather shapeless song and gives it purpose and meaning. Katy says this experience has helped Mike find his focus. Grade: B-plus

Emyrson Flora (”Angels Like You” Miley Cyrus) - For a 16 year old with so little experience, she makes quite an impression. She has a little bit of Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish in her and that’s not a bad thing. She emotes naturally and despite her newness to the stage, she possesses innate charisma. Luke hears the maturity in her voice and pulls everyone in. Lionel lauds her stage presence. Katy says her voice is so powerful and vibrating on a whole different level. Grade: A-minus/A

Dan Marshall (”Heaven” Bryan Adams) - Jimmie suggests he drop the guitar and stick with singing it. The opening verse feels a bit stiff but he loosens up during the chorus. Still, this is a relatively dull performance. Katy feels his nerves and that stiffness might have been because he didn’t have his guitar. Luke says it wasn’t his best performance. Grade: C-plus

Jacob Moran (”In Your Blood” Shawn Mendes) - This song reminds him of his journey on the show. He appeared years ago in Hollywood 60 pounds heavier. He still battles confidence. He carries some pretty high notes. Great song choice for his style. Lionel likes the journey he showed in the song. Katy says he interpreted the song well but needs to loosen up even more and sing more from his heart. Luke likes the way his falsetto and full voice are intertwined. Grade: B/B-plus

HunterGirl (”Banjo” Rascal Flatts) - While this song is kind of awful (as many Rascal Flatts songs are), she brings plenty of personality and verve to the stage. Katy says she can party but noted for the first time, she missed a couple of notes. Luke loves the song choice and was happy to see her get away from her guitar. Lionel says she was entertaining. Grade: B-plus

Nicolina Bozzo (”Elastic Heart” Sia) - She funneled her parent’s divorce into the song to show her own resilience for her younger sisters. There is a bit of vocal sloppiness here and there but largely, it works. Luke says she is one of the best singers in the competition and delivered all the emotion. Lionel says she can handle the stage like she was born there and her voice is angelic and mesmerizing. Katy says she always sounded like a star but now she looks like a star. Grade: A-minus/B-plus