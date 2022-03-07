‘American Idol’ audition 2 recap

Betty Maxwell, 27, Warner Robins, Georgia (”A Moment Like This” Kelly Clarkson) - The 2016 Miss America pageant winner has a solid, competent voice and a little bit of boldness given she covered Kelly Clarkson’s winning song from 2002 but possesses no tangible style. She possesses that unfortunate “pageant” vibe that Simon Cowell used to hate. Katy asks her to sing country and she goes for Carrie Underwood’s first single “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” Her choices are obnoxiously strategic and not at all organic. She sings Carrie’s winning song very, very loudly. Luke said she doesn’t sing like a pageant girl but like a real singer. “There’s a lot to work with,” he said. Katy: “Take it down a little bit. A little less rouge, honey.” Lionel wants her to find a style. She gets three yesses but I’ll be shocked to see her make it to top 24.

Leah Marlene, 20, Normal, Illinois (”Steal My Girl” One Direction) - She exudes a quirky personality and her singing is pretty good, too. Her joy is infectious. Katy: “Well, hit me in the head with a hockey stick! You’ve got a tremendous voice!” Katy asks Leah to sing an original which isn’t half bad and shows off her voice even more. Katy: “She reminds me of Catie Turner. You’re super fun. You’re super weird. That’s what we are as well. You have a lot of talent.” Lionel: “You carry your strangeness so well.” She gets an easy three yesses and I’d be surprised if she doesn’t make the top 24.

Mike Parker, 27, Warrenton, Virginia, carpenter (”Strawberry Wine” Deana Carter) - He gives an earnest R&B twist on this classic country song with all the requisite power and emotion. He was apparently on “The Voice” season 15. Luke: “If you were to just walk out there and cool and deliver it real silky, it’s going to crush. You have the potential to be amazing.” Katy: “If I said top 24, would you prove right? Lean into country.” Lionel: “Your voice cries. That texture of your voice is gold. I really mean that. You have all the goods to mean it.” Lionel hugs him. He could be top 24 material. He has the goods.

Kelsie Dolan, 18, Boone County, West Viriginia (”Piece by Piece” Kelly Clarkson) - She has clearly lived a tough life and her grandma, who helped raise her, had just died. All that sadness is embodied in her entire performance. She has never performed in front of anybody before and her tentativeness is palpable. She told Luke the one time she performed in church, she froze. So the fact she even had the guts to do “Idol” is impressive. He asks her for a second song. She sings an Adele song. It’s another super sad song. Lionel cries. Katy: “You’re worth it. I hope you can trust us. We are going to put a little pressure on you because we know you’re there.” She gets a trip to Hollywood that hopefully will change her life in a good way, but she may get swallowed alive there.

Skylie Thompson, 17, Cyril, Oklahoma (”Buckle Bunny” original, “Oklahoma City” Zac Brown Band) - She has grown up on “Idol” and at age 17, she’s younger than the show itself. They show video of her at age 5 doing an “Idol” party. That would be around season 8 or 9 (yikes!). She brings her dad to play guitar. Unfortunately, she is pleasant but unremarkable. She only shows some confidence when she harmonizes with her dad. But she isn’t ready for this competition and the judges say so. Katy said the original was well written and the Zac Brown cover was stronger vocally. “Your voice is good but young,” she said. Luke said she has natural tone but she drops notes. Katy said no because she’s “undercooked.” Lionel said she needs to work on her voice and time and Luke said she’s not ready. Her dad, as she cries on his shoulder, said she’s raw. But as Katy said, she’s too raw. So she doesn’t go to Hollywood.

Luke Taylor, 24, West Chester, Pennsylvania, student (”Ring of Fire” Johnny Cash) - His deep voice evokes Scotty McCreery so much, the editors play Scotty’s audition song (Josh Turner’s “Your Man”) over the intro to Luke. He’s a TikTok sensation with 2.1 million followers who appeared on Fox’s “I Can See Your Voice,” stumping the judges and the contestant who all thought he was a faker. He can also do amusing mock movie trailer narrations. His voice is so resonantly deep but also one note. Luke forces him to sing “Frosty the Snowman,” Burl Ives edition, which he gamely does. Katy: “It’s cool but if you don’t give us the other notes, it’s just a gimmick,” Luke says yes. Lionel doesn’t think this will go all the way but says yes. Katy says the competition is “impractical” for him unless he broadens his vocal range. This is the first split yes we’ve seen this season. And I agree: he won’t make the top 24 but he should be fun in Hollywood.

Kenedi Anderson, 17, Crozet, Virginia (”Applause” Lady Gaga) - Holy cow! This girl has all the vocal ability of any of today’s major pop stars. She is just that good. The judges are super excited. Luke: “My head is spinning.” Katy: “I’m feeling threatened! I don’t know how you haven’t been recruited. You check every box. Get ready to be your own hero.” Lionel: “You have graced us because your voice, your look, your sound. If that’s 17 years old, congratulations, you’ve answered our prayers.” She gets the one Los Angeles audition Platinum Ticket (which allows her to skip the first round in Hollywood) and is virtually guaranteed a top 24 spot.

Aaron Westberry, 20, Greer, South Carolina, producer stocker (”2016″ by Sam Hunt) - He is another inexperienced newbie who is a bit of a cipher before he sits at the piano. He has a very young-sounding voice but he has potential. He has both authenticity and sweetness. Luke: “You have a heartbreak tone.” Katy: “You’re really good. Your voice makes us melt. It doesn’t have this crazy range. It doesn’t need this crazy range. It’s wild!” The judges worry about his lack of range but they give him three yesses.

Allegra Miles, 18, U.S. Virgin Islands, musician (original “Tainted”) - She was in season 18 of “The Voice” and made it to the semifinals. She is properly emotive and very professional. Lionel: “You sound like an artist.” She gets three yesses. We get only a part of her audition. (As MJ Santilli notes on her “Idol” blog, season 16 winner Maddie Poppe was given comparable short shrift. And Season 8 winner Kris Allen’s audition wasn’t even featured.)

Christian Guardino, 21, Patchogue, New York, waiter (”A Song For You” Donny Hathaway) -Yet another relality show alum, he got the golden buzzer five years ago from Howie Mandel on “America’s Got Talent.” This is season 5 Elliot Yamin’s go-to song. Christian brings it, too, He has heart and soul. He seems very sweet. Luke: “He has all of that magic... My heart is filled with excitement.” Katy: “Voice of gold, heart of gold.” They enthusiastically give him three yesses.

Lady K, 25, Tuskegee, Alabama (”Wide Awake” Katy Perry) - Back story alert: she is part of a financially struggling family and one of her brothers took his own life. She takes a huge risk singing Katy’s song but brings forth a bundle of weighty sorrow and gravity. It’s a wee bit internalized. She barely opens her eyes. Katy: “You sang with such elegance, beauty and grace. It’s like you reinvented the song.” Luke: “It just flows and it’s tremendous and it’s so honest.” She’s from Lionel’s hometown and he hugs her. She gets three emphatic yesses. She should have an interesting journey in Hollywood.