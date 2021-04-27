Alton Brown 2022 tour coming to Fox Theatre March 2

Atlanta TV personality and cooking science expert Alton Brown has announced his third theater tour, which will come to the Fox Theatre March 2, 2022.
His two previous live culinary variety shows went to 200 cities and drew more than 350,000 attendees. His last tour in 2016 also stopped at the Fox Theatre.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m. and could be purchased at foxtheatre.org. Ticket prices start at $45. (Other dates are available on altonbrownlive.com including those in Boston, Minneapolis, Birmingham, Seattle and New Orleans.)
In a press release, the Food Network staple and “Good Eats” guru said to expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff,” adding “prepare for an evening unlike any other, and if I call for volunteers… think twice.”
He said the show will last two hours and promises “you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.”
Brown started his show “Good Eats” in 1999 in Atlanta, airing the culinary educational/variety hybrid out of his own studio for 13 years. He took a few years off, while hosting other shows such as “Iron Chef America” and “Cutthroat Kitchen,” then brought back revised versions of his original episodes in 2018. He aired brand new “Good Eats” in 2019 and called it “The Return.”
All his “Good Eats” episodes are available on-demand now on Discovery+.
Fox Theatre is starting to fill up its schedule starting this fall with comics Bill Burr, Iliza Shlesinger and Bill Maher on the calendar as well as music acts Sarah Brightman, Boz Scaggs and Brothers Osborne.