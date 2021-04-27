Alton Brown 2022 tour coming to Fox Theatre March 2

His two previous live culinary variety shows went to 200 cities and drew more than 350,000 attendees. His last tour in 2016 also stopped at the Fox Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m. and could be purchased at foxtheatre.org. Ticket prices start at $45. (Other dates are available on altonbrownlive.com including those in Boston, Minneapolis, Birmingham, Seattle and New Orleans.)