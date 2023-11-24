A tour of BlueStar Studios, latest new TV/film campus in Georgia

“We could take a small to medium feature film or a big episodic,” using the lingo for a TV show, he said. “We could also split the campus in two and have two independent films or episodics going on at once.”

More stages are planned down the road with an eventual 14 in total once the entire studio is completed.

BlueStar is the fourth new studio to open in metro Atlanta this year. The other three are Athena Studios in Athens, Electric Owl Studios near the Indian Creek MARTA station in Atlanta and Assembly Studios on the old General Motors plant site in Doraville. Lionsgate Studios in Douglasville is set to open early next year as well.

Metro Atlanta now has more than 80 purpose-driven soundstages and dozens more repurposed ones. The state, thanks to the generous tax credit passed by the legislature in 2008, now has more soundstage square footage for film and TV than New York and given the rate of expansion, could exceed Los Angeles in a couple of years.

Atlanta-based Gala Media Capital, a division of private equity firm Peachtree Group, originated the financing for construction of phase one of the studio and BlueStar last year said about $180 million was being invested into the project. Most of the money emanated from Georgia, Parkman said.

The head of BlueStar is Rich Goldberg, who spent time in Atlanta at Turner Broadcasting in the 1990s, then helped launch DirecTV in Los Angeles. In 2015, he joined a virtual reality startup company Jaunt, whose assets were sold to Verizon in 2019.

Fort Gillem, once a major Army supply depot and administration satellite base for three major Army bases, served for seven decades as a key economic engine for Clayton County.

But the army post largely closed in 2011 as part of the Pentagon’s 2005 restructuring process. The mothballing of the post hit the county hard. Forest Park purchased 1,170 acres of the base in 2012 for $30 million. The bulk of the post has been turned into a corporate logistics hub with high-profile distribution centers by Kroger, Amazon, Kuehne+Nagel, and other companies.

Parkman said the logistics companies were reluctant to take up this property because six existing historical Army buildings used for milling and warehousing could not be torn down. They have renovated most of them. Some will be used for office space.

“We wanted to capture the feel of the original buildings with the high ceilings,” he said. “We’ve tried our best to blend the new and the old.”

The main headquarters building for Fort Gillem has not been fixed up yet and remains empty. And there is an area of pine trees that used to be a golf course that remains undeveloped.