A look ahead: What’s coming in pop music, TV, comedy and festivals in 2022

Fugees. The act is reuniting for the first time in 15 years to celebrate the 25th anniversary release of its seminal release “The Score.” 8 p.m. March 17. $49.50-$500. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com.

Credit: Carlos Serrao

John Mayer. The former Atlantan cheekily titled his 2022 dates the “Sob Rock” tour which is also the name of his latest album. 7:30 p.m. April 8-9. $49.50-$199.50. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com.

Journey, Toto. So many hits, so little time with this pleasing combo of 1970s/1980s-era rockers. 7:30 p.m. April 25. $60.50-$160. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com.

Tim McGraw. At age 54, the country superstar can still pull off the super tight shirt routine. 7 p.m. May 13. $69.50-$159.50. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. concerts.livenation.com.

Don McLean. The singer-songwriter celebrates the 50th anniversary of his classic hit “American Pie.” 7:30 p.m. May 13. $45-$125. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com.

Coldplay. The British band plans to power its shows with renewable, low emission energy that includes installing solar panels at each venue. 7:30 June 11. $54.50 and up. Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1 AMB Drive NW Atlanta. ticketmaster.com.

New Kids on the Block. This latest “Mixtape” tour also features other nostalgia acts such as Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue. 7:30 p.m. July 7. $34.95-$209.95. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com.

Keith Urban. The country star has a new album to promote but will certainly intersperse many of his big hits. 7 p.m. Oct. 8. $29.50-$169.50. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com.

FESTIVALS

Alzheimer’s Music Fest. Acts include Drivin N Cryin, Cracker and Arrested Development. Feb. 5. $30-$150. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, NE, Atlanta. alzheimersmusicfest.org.

Shaky Knees Festival. Featured headliners are Green Day (Friday), Nine Inch Nails (Saturday) and My Morning Jacket (Sunday). Other acts include Billy Idol, Chvrches, Khruangbin and Death Cab For Cutie. April 29-May 1. One-day passes start at $100 with three-day passes starting at $205. Central Park in Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta. shakyknees.festival.com.

Caption Snoop Dogg performs at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 6, 2018. (Jim Rassol/Sun Sentinel/TNS) Credit: TNS Caption Snoop Dogg performs at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 6, 2018. (Jim Rassol/Sun Sentinel/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Sweetwater 420 Fest. Acts include Snoop Dogg, Trey Anastasio Band, The String Cheese Incident and Umphrey’s McGee. April 29-May 1. Three-day ticket prices start at $158. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. NW, Atlanta. sweetwater42fest.com.

TV

Caption THIS IS US -- "The Adirondacks", Episode 516 -- Pictured: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Sterling K. Brown as Randall -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC Caption THIS IS US -- "The Adirondacks", Episode 516 -- Pictured: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Sterling K. Brown as Randall -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

“This is Us.” NBC, Jan. 4. Bring out the Kleenex one more time for the Pearson family’s woes.

“Joe Millionaire.” Fox, Jan. 6. The 2003 version of this gimmicky reality show drew a scary 40 million viewers. Times have changed. And the women this time won’t be chasing one millionaire. Instead, they have two men to choose from but only one is actually wealthy.

“Peacemaker.” HBO Max, Jan. 13. John Cena brings back his “Suicide Squad” character with a new team that includes Marietta native Robert Patrick as his dad.

“How I Met Your Father.” Hulu, Jan.19. A sequel to the original CBS series “How I Met Your Mother” features a new cast and one big name: Hilary Duff.

Caption Julia Garner as Ruth in "Ozark" on Netflix. CR: Steve Dietl/Netflix Credit: STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX Caption Julia Garner as Ruth in "Ozark" on Netflix. CR: Steve Dietl/Netflix Credit: STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX Credit: STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX

“Ozark.” Netflix, Jan. 21. The Jason Bateman/Laura Linney grifter drama spent most of 2021 in metro Atlanta shooting the fourth and final season. The final 14 episodes will be split in two with the first seven coming out Jan. 21.

“The Gilded Age.” HBO, Jan. 24. This is the first big budget HBO series of 2022 and features Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski, set in the 1880s. As HBO notes, this was “a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost.”

Caption MONARCH: Susan Sarandon in the series premiere of Monarch airing immediately after the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 30 on FOX. CR: FOX © 2022 FOX Media LLC. Credit: Fox Caption MONARCH: Susan Sarandon in the series premiere of Monarch airing immediately after the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 30 on FOX. CR: FOX © 2022 FOX Media LLC. Credit: Fox Credit: Fox

“Monarch.” Fox, Jan. 30. Fox’s largest midseason gamble, shot in metro Atlanta and set in Nashville, focuses on a fictional big-time country family led by characters played by Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins.

“Pam & Tammy.” Hulu, Feb. 2. A scripted version of the time someone leaked the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee honeymoon sex tape in 1995.

“The Thing About Pam.” NBC, March 8. Renee Zellweger stars in this limited crime series based on the murky 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.

COMEDY

Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host is also a stand-up artist who thinks on his feet. 8 p.m. Jan. 14. $79.50-$129.50. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com

Russell Peters. The popular Canadian stand-up artist and actor plans to address cancel culture, aging and the current state of the world. 8 p.m. Jan. 15. $49.75-$109.75. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org

Tig Notaro. This quirky stand-up artist is one of the first stand-up comics to come to the new Eastern venue. 7 p.m. Jan. 25. $37.50-$47.50. The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE Building C, Atlanta. axs.com

Jeff Foxworthy. Atlanta’s own comes back to one of his favorite hometown venues. 8 p.m. Feb. 5. $19.95-$229. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org

Caption The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj entertains the guests at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Caption The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj entertains the guests at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Credit: Cliff Owen

Hasan Minhaj. The comic has a new one-man show “The King’s Jester” four years after his last Netflix special. 7 p.m. Feb. 20. $34.50-$179.50. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org.

Steve Martin and Martin Short. The two comedic veterans of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” return together at the Fox Theatre for a third time. 7:30 p.m. March 6. $50.25-$225.25. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org

Jay Leno. The former “Tonight Show” host is headlining a show postponed by the pandemic. April 23. $55-$145. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. cobbenergycentre.com

Tim Allen. The “Home Improvement” and “Last Man Standing” sitcom star goes back to his stand-up roots. June 3. $44-$85. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com.