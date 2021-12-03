A dozen new holiday movies to check out this year

“8-Bit Christmas,” HBO Max

Notable names: Neil Patrick Harris, David Cross, Steve Zahn.

Plotline: In 1980s Chicago, a 10-year-old embarks on a quest to get the newest Nintendo system for Christmas. Harris narrates the story as an adult.

Available: on demand for subscribers

“Father Christmas is Back,” Netflix

Notable names: Kelsey Grammer, Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese

Plotline: Four sisters reunite for the Christmas holiday in a Yorkshire mansion in England. Misunderstandings uncover the long-buried secret that tore their family apart years earlier.

Available: on demand for subscribers

“Miracle Across 125th Street,” VH1

Notable names: Nick Cannon, Lil Kim, Chrisette Michele, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tommy Davidson

Plotline: A Harlem rapper (Cannon) confronts his past by returning to his family’s church on Christmas Eve after battling drug addiction.

Available: Dec. 20

“A Castle for Christmas,” Netflix

Notable names: Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes

Plotline: To escape a scandal, a bestselling author (Shields) journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle ― and faces off with the grumpy duke (Elwes) who owns it.

Available: on demand for subscribers

“Home Sweet Home Alone,” Disney+

Notable names: Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper

Plotline: A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid. This is yet another “Home Alone” spinoff trying to recapture the magic of the 1990 original.

Available: on demand for subscribers

“Single All the Way,” Netflix

Notable names: Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Urie, Kathy Najimy

Plotline: Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about being single, Peter (Urie) persuades best friend Nick to pose as his boyfriend on a trip home for the holidays.

Available: on demand for subscribers

“Silent Night,” AMC+

Notable name: Keira Knightley

Plotline: An extended family comes together for a Christmas dinner in the country on the eve of destruction.

Available: on demand for subscribers

“A Kiss Before Christmas,” Hallmark

Notable names: James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner

Plotline: When nice guy Ethan (Denton) wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find he’s not married to his wife Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenage kids, and he’s CEO of his company. If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he’s telling the truth and win her over … and he only has until Christmas Day.

Available: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 10 p.m. Dec. 16, 10 a.m. Dec. 18, 10 p.m. Dec. 26

“Kirk Franklin’s Gospel Christmas,” Lifetime

Notable names: Demetria McKinney, Kirk Franklin

Plotline: Olivia (McKinney), a young assistant pastor, deals with the transition to be lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas, and finds a little romance along the way.

Available: 10:04 p.m. Dec. 13

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” Roku

Notable names: Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen

Plotline: Zoey (Levy) tries to recreate the holiday magic she’s familiar with during her first Christmas without her father. This is Roku’s one-film revival of the canceled NBC series in which Levy hears others singing songs to express their feelings.

Available: on demand for anybody starting Dec. 1

“Under the Christmas Tree,” Lifetime

Notable names: Ricki Lake, Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones

Plotline: Alma and Charlie crosses paths when Charlie finds the perfect tree for the Maine Governor’s Holiday Celebration right in Alma’s back yard.

Available: Dec. 19

“Candy Coated Christmas,” Discovery+

Notable names: Ree Drummond, Molly McCook

Plotline: A young woman (McCook) returns to her mother’s home town of Peppermint Hollow after her plans to launch a business are derailed by circumstance. Drummond, of the Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman,” plays the owner of a bakery who befriends the woman and introduces her around town.

Available: on demand for subscribers