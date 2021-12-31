96.7FM Atlanta revives El Patron regional Mexican radio format, its 10th format flip in 20 years

El Patron 96.7 will air a blend of Banda, Norteno and Rancheras styles of music. Artists will include Grupo Firme, La Adictiva Banda San Jose de Mesillas, Calibre 50, Los Dos Carnales, Banda MS and Christian Nodal.

“With the launch of El Patron 96.7, we are proud to continue the tradition of being the innovator and leader of Atlanta’s Hispanic media landscape,” said Z105.7 and El Patron 96.7 Program Director Orlando Rosa in a news release. “With the rapidly growing Hispanic population in Atlanta, as well as emerging musical tastes, this move puts us in a position to super-serve all of our Hispanic listeners, advertisers and the community.”