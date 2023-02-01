2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees: George Michael, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson

Currently, former New Order bassist Peter Hook is estranged from his former New Order bandmates and tours with his own band, but if the Joy Division/New Order combo gets inducted into the Hall of Fame, a reunion might be possible at least for one night. Also, The White Stripes have been inactive for more than a decade and Meg and Jack White have not been on stage together since 2009.

As Rolling Stone noted, past Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions have brought back dormant bands like Cream, Led Zeppelin, Talking Heads, the Police, and the Doors into one room.

And while there is always a debate over what rock and roll is, Nelson is yet another country act to be nominated following Dolly Parton’s induction last year. Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest represent hip-hop.

About 1,000 music professionals vote for induction. The public also gets one ballot vote and they can vote once a day until April 28 at vote.rockhall.com/en/. You can vote for up to five nominees. Inductees, typically a half dozen or so, will be revealed in May, with the ceremony scheduled in the fall.