2022 Super Bowl half-time show makes you wonder: what might have been in Atlanta three years ago

The reviews were dismal and it was widely considered one of the worst halftime shows in recent history. (Rolling Stone ranked it 25th out of 33 before tonight. Critic Rob Sheffield wrote: “When Levine whipped off his tank top to flash his nipples (twice as many as Janet Jackson showed) for ‘Moves Like Jagger,’ it turned into one sad bachelorette party.”)

Caption Big Boi performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. Credit: Kevin Winter

Dr. Dre and his crew Sunday night created their own dream team of sorts featuring Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg celebrating Los Angeles and West Coast hip-hop. Everyone from James Harden to LeBron James raved about it on Twitter.

Miffed and wistful Atlantans on social media lamented what might have been three years earlier.

“With every passing half time performance,” wrote Adrianna on Twitter, “I feel more and more that Atlanta was robbed.”

Alexis wrote: “‘Welcome to Atlanta’ at the half time show would’ve went INSANE.”

And @Coolness941 imagined Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon doing “Yeah!”

@CurtMcGirt1 wrote: “Atlanta again wishes to press charges against the NFL and Pepsi for the travesty of a half time show we got. #NeverForget.”