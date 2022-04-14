2022 Peabody nominees: ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Wonder Years,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Dopesick’

The 82nd annual Peabody Awards, out of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, are selected by a jury of esteemed entertainment journalists, academics and industry executives. The jury is overseen by Atlanta broadcaster Monica Pearson. The winners, who must be selected by unanimous consent from the 19 jurors, will be announced in June. The 60 nominees were culled from 1,200 entries.

PBS had the most finalists with 13, followed by HBO with eight and Hulu and Netflix with five apiece.