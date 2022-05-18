2 Chainz holding SiriuxXM private concert June 17 at Terminal West

Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz will play a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers at Atlanta’s Terminal West on Friday, June 17.
The venue fits about 650 people.
He will perform songs from his latest album “Dope Don’t Sell Itself” as well as fan favorites from his five-year-old album “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”
“This project was pivotal in my career and I wanted to celebrate the five-year anniversary for not only the pretty girls but my day one trappers that’s been riding with me,” said 2 Chainz in a press release.
The performance will air live as part of SiriusXM’s Black Music Month programming on Hip Hop Nation on channel 44 or on the SXM App on Friday, June 17 at 9 p.m.
For information on how to attend SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, featuring 2 Chainz please visit: www.siriusxm.com/2ChainzPR.
SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, which launched last year, has acts of all genres participate including Ed Sheeran, Kenny Chesney, Glass Animals, the Go Go’s, J. Cole, J. Balvin, H.E.R. and Shaggy.
He will also be performing at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in September.
