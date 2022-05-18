2 Chainz holding SiriuxXM private concert June 17 at Terminal West

“This project was pivotal in my career and I wanted to celebrate the five-year anniversary for not only the pretty girls but my day one trappers that’s been riding with me,” said 2 Chainz in a press release.

The performance will air live as part of SiriusXM’s Black Music Month programming on Hip Hop Nation on channel 44 or on the SXM App on Friday, June 17 at 9 p.m.