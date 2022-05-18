ajc logo
2 Chainz holding SiriuxXM private concert June 17 at Terminal West

2 Chainz performed at One Musicfest at Atlanta's Central Park on Sept. 9, 2018. Photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC

2 Chainz performed at One Musicfest at Atlanta's Central Park on Sept. 9, 2018. Photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
He will also be at Music Midtown in September.

Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz will play a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers at Atlanta’s Terminal West on Friday, June 17.

The venue fits about 650 people.

He will perform songs from his latest album “Dope Don’t Sell Itself” as well as fan favorites from his five-year-old album “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”

“This project was pivotal in my career and I wanted to celebrate the five-year anniversary for not only the pretty girls but my day one trappers that’s been riding with me,” said 2 Chainz in a press release.

The performance will air live as part of SiriusXM’s Black Music Month programming on Hip Hop Nation on channel 44 or on the SXM App on Friday, June 17 at 9 p.m.

For information on how to attend SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, featuring 2 Chainz please visit: www.siriusxm.com/2ChainzPR.

SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, which launched last year, has acts of all genres participate including Ed Sheeran, Kenny Chesney, Glass Animals, the Go Go’s, J. Cole, J. Balvin, H.E.R. and Shaggy.

He will also be performing at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in September.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

