PruittHealth , to pay $4.2 million in false claims case.PruittHealth, Inc., the metro Atlanta-based nursing home giant, , will pay $4.2 million to resolve .a federal case alleging that it billed Medicare and Medicaid for home health services that weren’t eligible for reimbursement.The settlement, which stemmed from a whistleblower lawsuit, was announced on Monday by.the U.S. Justice Department as part of an investigation that dates back to.claims PruittHealth submitted to the federally funded health care programs in 2011 and 2012.The company, best known for operating some 170 nursing homes communities across Georgia and the Southeast, .is the 14th largest nursing home operator in the country, according to its LinkedIn page.