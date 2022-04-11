Over 70 Percent of Non-Organic Produce Contains Pesticides.The Environmental Working Group released their 2022 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce. .A list showcasing the highest fruits and vegetables that have been contaminated with pesticides.Some risks of digesting pesticides include: vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and blurred vision. .Here are a few non-organic produce items with the highest amount of pesticides.Strawberries, tomatoes, celery, pears, cherries, hot and bell peppers, grapes and apples..Here are a few non-organic produce items with the lowest amount of pesticides.Sweet corn, pineapple, onions, kiwi, watermelon, frozen sweet peas, sweet potatoes and papayas.A tip on getting the most out of your produce minus the pesticides are to...Shop local, hit up your local farmers market, buy organic and wash your produce.