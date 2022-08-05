Combined Shape Caption

Oldest living WWII nurse celebrates her 108th birthday.Meta Monteleon is now the oldest living WWII nurse.“Pearl earrings and pearl necklaces, and that fits her personality. If you think about Monteleon you definitely think of a jewel." said Montford, RN at the facility. .At 98 she spoke at the VA's memorial service brining inspiration and tears. .She gives advice on how she's able to live a happy life...“Learn to labor and to wait and those words that have followed me throughout my whole entire time here at the VA." said Monteleon