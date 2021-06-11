Older adults may improve sleep with calming music, study says

Explore Study shows people with diabetes and sleep issues face more death risk

What they found indicates adults 60 and older who live at home sleep better when listening to music for 30 minutes and up to one hour at bedtime. Calm music was found to better improve sleep quality compared to rhythmic music, which is faster and louder. It’s also suggested that older adults listen to music for more than four weeks for maximum benefit.

“Music therapy is safe and easy to administer and can effectively improve sleep quality among older adults, particularly those listening to more sedative music for at least a four-week duration,” researchers wrote in their conclusion.

According to MedlinePlus, sleep habits tend to change with age. Oftentimes, older adults wake up during the night an average of three or four times. They also awake earlier. Total sleep time may slightly decrease and there’s often an abrupt transition between sleeping and waking. That can make older adults feel as if they sleep lighter than they did before.