New study shows reversal of heart failure with diabetes drug

The study randomized 84 patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction for treatment with a placebo or empagliflozin. All participants took baseline evaluations, including a six-minute walk test and surveys on their quality of life. Patients spent six months taking either a placebo or the diabetes drug. When six months came to pass, the patients took the baseline tests again.

Notable improvements were seen in about 80% of patients who took empagliflozin with researchers observing that their hearts almost returned to normal. Results showed their heart failure became less severe and the left heart ventricle was able to pump blood more easily. In the placebo group, however, researchers saw no improvement and they either remained at baseline or had worsening conditions.

Similar results were shown with exercise, as patients taking empagliflozin showed 10% improvement and those taking the placebo had none.

“Our study also identifies why this drug is effective: because it improves heart function, something that has not been understood until now,” Dr. Santos-Gallego said. “Many doctors are afraid of prescribing a drug they do not understand, and our findings will help clinicians feel more comfortable giving this to patients once approved. A cornerstone finding is that, although this drug was initially developed for diabetes, it is also incredibly effective in patients without diabetes.”