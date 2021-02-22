Study: Croissants, white bread tied to higher rates of early death

A new study reveals that consuming refined grains, such as croissants and white bread, is tied to higher rates of heart disease. Heightened risk of stroke and death was also tied to eating the significantly modified products, according to a news release.

A 16-year clinical trial, the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study has been reviewing diets from a variety of populations in 21 countries that range from low to high income. More than 130,000 participants were analyzed for the impact of health determinants at different levels. For the new study, researchers used PURE to discover a connection to consuming refined grains, whole grains and white rice with cardiovascular disease, total mortality, blood lipids and blood pressure.