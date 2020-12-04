New research shows why you have trouble concentrating when you drink

As a result, calcium rises in the cells.

“To our knowledge, this paper is the first description that norepinephrine in mammals directly binds to receptors on the Bergmann glia and activates them through calcium elevation,” Paukert said.

Researchers found that the inhibition of calcium rise in Bergmann glia did not explain why people are off-balance while drinking. Still, Paukert said “our findings are in line with current suggestions that the cerebellum also plays critical roles in non-motor functions, and that astrocytes are not only supporting basic brain maintenance, but they may actively participate in cognitive function.”

According to co-author Manzoor Bhat, Ph.D., professor and chairman of cellular and integrative physiology at UT Health San Antonio, these discoveries “will open up new avenues of defining the brain circuits that ultimately determine the state of alertness, and how chemicals that interfere with those circuits essentially dampen this inherent vigilance system of the brain.”