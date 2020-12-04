X

New research shows why you have trouble concentrating when you drink

This is how alcohol affects your body. Having an occasional drink isn't a cause for concern, but consuming alcohol affects you the moment you take your first sip. Here are some ways alcohol can affect your body, according to Healthline. Behavioral changes, Alcohol can alter your actions and leave you lacking mental clarity. Slurred speech, Slurred speech is an early sign of excess alcohol consumption. Heart damage, Chronic drinking is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease. Stomach distress, Bloating or painful ulcers can occur if you drink too much. Thinning bones, Drinking can increase the risk of osteoporosis

Health | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you notice you can’t quite focus on what you’re doing when you drink, recently published research has a possible answer.

A new paper published Dec. 2 in the journal Nature Communications focused on research from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Researchers found brain chemistry that may contribute to why people who drink have a hard time concentrating while they’re under the influence.

ExploreIf you have this condition, study says you should back off alcohol

“When we want to focus on something, or when we stand up from a chair and become active, a brain stem nucleus releases a chemical called norepinephrine. Acute exposure to alcohol inhibits this signal in the brain,” said senior author Dr. Martin Paukert, assistant professor of cellular and integrative physiology at UT Health San Antonio, in a statement.

Norepinephrine, a naturally occurring hormone that also behaves as a neurotransmitter, is secreted by a brain structure called the locus coeruleus when you need to pay attention to something.

Before, scientists didn’t have a good understanding of what happens next, but in the new study, researchers demonstrated that norepinephrine attaches to receptors on Bergmann glia, which are supporting cells called astrocytes.

As a result, calcium rises in the cells.

ExploreAlcohol consumption reaches excess amid COVID-19, study shows

“To our knowledge, this paper is the first description that norepinephrine in mammals directly binds to receptors on the Bergmann glia and activates them through calcium elevation,” Paukert said.

Researchers found that the inhibition of calcium rise in Bergmann glia did not explain why people are off-balance while drinking. Still, Paukert said “our findings are in line with current suggestions that the cerebellum also plays critical roles in non-motor functions, and that astrocytes are not only supporting basic brain maintenance, but they may actively participate in cognitive function.”

According to co-author Manzoor Bhat, Ph.D., professor and chairman of cellular and integrative physiology at UT Health San Antonio, these discoveries “will open up new avenues of defining the brain circuits that ultimately determine the state of alertness, and how chemicals that interfere with those circuits essentially dampen this inherent vigilance system of the brain.”

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.