Zac Brown Band will perform livestream concert from Southern Ground Studio

The Zac Brown Band will play a livestream concert from Southern Ground Studio next month, the band’s first-ever performance from their Nashville recording hub.
On May 8, the Atlanta-based octet will team with Sessions Live for a show at 9 p.m. EST featuring their greatest hits, as well as a special announcement.
Following the livestream, ZBB will host a VIP encore set, including a fan-sourced Q&A.
“It’s been a long time since we took the stage, and we think it’s about time we bring family and friends together from our very own Southern Ground Studio in Nashville for the first time ever,” Brown said in a statement.
General admission tickets are $19.99 and available via sessionslive.com/zacbrownband. VIP packages, which include a personal “virtual hang” with Brown and autographed items, are also available. Attendees can donate throughout the concert to Brown’s Camp Southern Ground, the Fayetteville nonprofit dedicated to serving youths and veterans.