X

Zac Brown Band will perform livestream concert from Southern Ground Studio

The Zac Brown Band will play a livestream concert in May 2021. Photo: Diego Pernía
The Zac Brown Band will play a livestream concert in May 2021. Photo: Diego Pernía

Credit: Diego Pernía

Credit: Diego Pernía

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Zac Brown Band will play a livestream concert from Southern Ground Studio next month, the band’s first-ever performance from their Nashville recording hub.

On May 8, the Atlanta-based octet will team with Sessions Live for a show at 9 p.m. EST featuring their greatest hits, as well as a special announcement.

Following the livestream, ZBB will host a VIP encore set, including a fan-sourced Q&A.

ExploreJohn Driskell Hopkins brings eloquence, emotion with new album ‘Lonesome High’

“It’s been a long time since we took the stage, and we think it’s about time we bring family and friends together from our very own Southern Ground Studio in Nashville for the first time ever,” Brown said in a statement.

General admission tickets are $19.99 and available via sessionslive.com/zacbrownband. VIP packages, which include a personal “virtual hang” with Brown and autographed items, are also available. Attendees can donate throughout the concert to Brown’s Camp Southern Ground, the Fayetteville nonprofit dedicated to serving youths and veterans.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.