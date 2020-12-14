Watch Broadway stars unite for ‘Georgia on My Mind’ in support of Fair Fight

A slew of Broadway luminaries including Idina Menzel, Jessie Mueller, Audra McDonald, Raúl Esparza, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt and an especially fervent Billy Porter are marking the start of voting for the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate runoffs with a rendition of a familiar song.
The all-star cast recorded Hoagy Carmichael’s “Georgia on My Mind” from their respective locations between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8 and released the single via Broadway Records to raise funds and awareness for Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization.
Produced by McDonald, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley and Schele Williams, the song also features Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McElroy.
The video (watch below), directed by Williams, showcases footage of scenes around the state as well as a few shots of local venues, such as the Georgia Theatre in Athens. Early voting for the Senate race began Dec. 14.
The song is available for download for $1.99 via broadwayrecords.com as well as the usual digital music platforms.
“Now more than ever it is crucial for every American to have access to the resources to make their voices heard during an election, whether that be on a national scale, or in their local races,” McDonald said. “We are in awe of the work that Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight have been doing to ensure that that is a reality for all Georgians, and knew that we wanted to raise our own voices to raise awareness about this important election in the way we know best – through music.”
Among the other performers on the song are Danielle Brooks, Josh Gad, Steve Pasquale, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Blair Underwood, Kelli O’Hara, Anika Noni Rose, Ephraim Sikes, Susan Kelechi Watson, Vanessa Williams and Phillipa Soo.