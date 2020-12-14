Watch Broadway stars unite for ‘Georgia on My Mind’ in support of Fair Fight

“Now more than ever it is crucial for every American to have access to the resources to make their voices heard during an election, whether that be on a national scale, or in their local races,” McDonald said. “We are in awe of the work that Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight have been doing to ensure that that is a reality for all Georgians, and knew that we wanted to raise our own voices to raise awareness about this important election in the way we know best – through music.”

Among the other performers on the song are Danielle Brooks, Josh Gad, Steve Pasquale, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Blair Underwood, Kelli O’Hara, Anika Noni Rose, Ephraim Sikes, Susan Kelechi Watson, Vanessa Williams and Phillipa Soo.