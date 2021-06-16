ajc logo
Twenty One Pilots to play a series of four scaled concerts in Atlanta

Twenty One Pilots will play a series of scaled concerts this fall, including four shows in Atlanta.
Credit: ASHLEY OSBORN

Atlanta Music Scene | 41 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Twenty One Pilots is orchestrating a return to touring with a unique series of scaled shows.

The duo of Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph will play multiple nights in several cities, including Atlanta, with shows escalating from small clubs to arenas during each city’s visit.

Here, Twenty One Pilots will kick off Nov. 2 at Center Stage, followed by Nov. 3 at the Tabernacle, Nov. 4 at Coca-Cola Roxy and culminate their Atlanta showing Nov. 6 at State Farm Arena.

Registration is open now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform through 8 p.m. June 19. Once registered, fans can choose which show they want to attend in order of preference. On June 22, those who cleared the verification and selection process will receive a text with an access code for the Verified Fan ticket on sale June 23. There is a four-ticket limit per code.

Twenty One Pilots will also bring their concert series to Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, their hometown of Columbus, Ohio and London.

The band recently released its sixth studio album, “Scaled and Icy,” which includes the No. 1 Billboard Alternative Airplay hit, “Shy Away.”

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

