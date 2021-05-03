The Flaming Lips announce Atlanta date, Record Store Day release

The Flaming Lips have garnered much attention for their inventive “space bubble” concerts. But later this year, and into 2022, the Wayne Coyne-fronted alt-rockers will embark on a worldwide tour that kicks off Aug. 20 in Utah and will wind its way to the Coca-Cola Roxy on April 2 next year.
Tickets for the tour – including the Atlanta date – will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 via livenation.com.
Fans can also anticipate the Record Store Day release of “The Soft Bulletin Companion” on vinyl. Only 16,000 copies of the 2-LP set – pressed on silver vinyl – will be available June 12; the album is expected to be more widely available later this year.
The Flaming Lips’ “The Soft Bulletin” album, released in 1999, is considered a landmark in their catalog. The “Companion” was initially distributed as a promo-only CD to press, radio and friends to complement “The Soft Bulletin.”
The Soft Bulletin Companion Tracklisting:
1. 35,000 ft. of Despair (5:06)
2. 1000 ft. Hands (early mix) (3:24)
3. 2025 (Invisible Now) (5:54)
4. Buggin’ (Lips mix) (3:24)
5. A Machine in India (4:09)
6. Okay I’ll Admit (4:32)
7. The Captain (5:08)
8. Satellite of You (4:33)
9. The Spiderbite Song (early mix) (4:00)
10. Slow Motion (early mix) (3:21)
11. 1000 ft. Hands (final mix) (5:51)
12. Little Hands (rough mix) (4:40)
13. The Big Ol’ Bug (4:39)