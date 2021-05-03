ajc logo
The Flaming Lips announce Atlanta date, Record Store Day release

The Flaming Lips will hit the road for a tour later in 2021 and into 2022, including an Atlanta show.

Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Records

Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Records

Atlanta Music Scene | 20 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Flaming Lips have garnered much attention for their inventive “space bubble” concerts. But later this year, and into 2022, the Wayne Coyne-fronted alt-rockers will embark on a worldwide tour that kicks off Aug. 20 in Utah and will wind its way to the Coca-Cola Roxy on April 2 next year.

Tickets for the tour – including the Atlanta date – will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 via livenation.com.

Fans can also anticipate the Record Store Day release of “The Soft Bulletin Companion” on vinyl. Only 16,000 copies of the 2-LP set – pressed on silver vinyl – will be available June 12; the album is expected to be more widely available later this year.

The Flaming Lips’ “The Soft Bulletin” album, released in 1999, is considered a landmark in their catalog. The “Companion” was initially distributed as a promo-only CD to press, radio and friends to complement “The Soft Bulletin.”

The Soft Bulletin Companion Tracklisting:

1. 35,000 ft. of Despair (5:06)

2. 1000 ft. Hands (early mix) (3:24)

3. 2025 (Invisible Now) (5:54)

4. Buggin’ (Lips mix) (3:24)

5. A Machine in India (4:09)

6. Okay I’ll Admit (4:32)

7. The Captain (5:08)

8. Satellite of You (4:33)

9. The Spiderbite Song (early mix) (4:00)

10. Slow Motion (early mix) (3:21)

11. 1000 ft. Hands (final mix) (5:51)

12. Little Hands (rough mix) (4:40)

13. The Big Ol’ Bug (4:39)

