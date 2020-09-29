Tame Impala reschedules Atlanta concert for fall 2021

Tame Impala has announced rescheduled tour dates for 2021, including an Oct. 15 return to State Farm Arena.
The show was originally set for June 9, but postponed due to the coronavirus.
The band – aka Kevin Parker – will kick off the new round of North American dates in July 2021 and wrap the tour in Miami a few days after the Atlanta show.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored; otherwise, refunds are available at point of purchase.
In February, Tame Impala released “The Slow Rush” and recently collaborated with Mike Skinner on The Streets track, “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better.”
TAME IMPALA 2021 TOUR DATES
July 22 - Foro Sol Stadium - Mexico City, MEXICO
July 28 - Gila River Arena - Phoenix, AZ
July 30 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO
Aug 02 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
Aug 04 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, CANADA
Aug 06 - The Gorge - George WA
Aug 08 - Outside Lands Festival - San Francisco, CA
Aug 12 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX
Aug 13 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
Aug 14 - Frank Erwin Center - Austin,TX
Sept 15 - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
Sept 17 - Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV
Oct 04 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CANADA
Oct 05 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
Oct 07 - United Center - Chicago, IL
Oct 08 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
Oct 10 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN
Oct 13 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC
Oct 15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
Oct 17 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL
Oct 18 - American Airlines Arena- Miami, FL