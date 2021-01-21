SweetWater 420 Fest cancels 2021 event

The hope that SweetWater 420 Fest could return as planned this spring has been quashed.
Festival organizers announced on Thursday that the April 23-25 event scheduled for Centennial Olympic Park has been canceled due to the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have been waiting patiently on the sidelines in the hopes that a vaccine rollout and health advances would allow us to gather at the level we would have liked in April. It has become painfully clear that this will not be possible,” they said in a statement.
Those who purchased tickets through the official SweetWater 420 Eventbrite.com site will automatically receive a full refund, including fees and shipping; all refunds are expected to process within 14 days. Only primary ticket purchasers will receive a full refund. Tickets purchased through other, unofficial means, must be handled directly through the respective person/party.
Last spring, when SweetWater 420 Fest organizers realized the then-encroaching coronavirus pandemic would require the postponement of the 2020 festival, they were able to reschedule for 2021 with most of the same lineup intact. Oysterhead, Trey Anastasio Band, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and Snoop Dogg were among the expected marquee names.