Stevie Nicks drops all concerts in 2021 including Shaky Knees, citing COVID variant caution

Run the Jewels is set to headline Saturday, while The Strokes are scheduled to conclude Sunday night’s set. Other acts in the lineup include St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Alice Cooper, Modest Mouse and Phoebe Bridgers. General admission tickets for all three days start at $219 with pricier VIP packages available, as well.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement Tuesday. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”