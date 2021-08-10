ajc logo
X

Stevie Nicks drops all concerts in 2021 including Shaky Knees, citing COVID variant caution

Stevie Nicks performs with Fleetwood Mac at Philips Arena in December 2014, with Christine McVie joining the band on the road for the first time in 16 years. Robb Cohen Photography & Video/www.RobbsPhotos.com
Caption
Stevie Nicks performs with Fleetwood Mac at Philips Arena in December 2014, with Christine McVie joining the band on the road for the first time in 16 years. Robb Cohen Photography & Video/www.RobbsPhotos.com

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/.RobbsPhotos.com

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/.RobbsPhotos.com

Atlanta Music Scene
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The 73-year-old singer is vaccinated but said she wants to be cautious.

Stevie Nicks, in an abundance of caution, has pulled out of all her scheduled concert dates in 2021 due to the COVID-19 variant causing a huge uptick in cases in recent weeks.

That includes Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival, a three-day event scheduled Oct. 22-24 at Central Park in Atlanta.

Nicks, 73, was set to headline the Friday night festivities. A replacement will be announced soon.

Run the Jewels is set to headline Saturday, while The Strokes are scheduled to conclude Sunday night’s set. Other acts in the lineup include St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Alice Cooper, Modest Mouse and Phoebe Bridgers. General admission tickets for all three days start at $219 with pricier VIP packages available, as well.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement Tuesday. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Other cancelled dates include Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and BottleRock Napa Valley over Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-5), both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10), and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (Oct. 8-17). That New Orleans festival was canceled completely.

Nicks last did a solo show in Atlanta in 2016 with Chrissie Hynde in what was then Philips Arena.

Other acts are postponing or canceling shows as well. Limp Bizkit and Michael Bublé dropped all August shows.

Lynyrd Skynyrd dropped four shows after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive with the coronavirus. Their scheduled show at Cellairus Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 13 has been postponed to October 23.

In Other News
1
FreakNik returns in October with Jermaine Dupri, Juvenile, Too Short...
2
WWE to host pay-per-view event at State Farm Arena on New Year’s Day
3
Erykah Badu announces date for rescheduled 2021 Atlanta show
4
Café Tacvba to stop in Atlanta during 2021 USA fall tour
5
The Rolling Stones revive Mercedes-Benz Stadium date in Atlanta Nov. 11

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top