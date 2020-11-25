‘Santa - The Experience’ allows kids, families opportunity to virtually meet with Santa

Pickles is the main host of "Santa - The Experience," a virtual option for kids to talk with Santa this year. She'll bring participants on a tour of the North Pole before they talk with Santa. Credit: Courtesy GTC Credit: Courtesy GTC

The “Experience,” which can be reserved and purchased online (santatheexperience.com) from Dec. 1-24, includes packages starting at $34.95 through $79.95 for evenings during Christmas week.

The 12-minute Zoom connection (about seven minutes for the experience and five minutes with Santa) starts with a sleigh ride that lands at the North Pole, where Santa’s assistant, Pickles, will then lead a tour.

“The children will have a wonderful journey around the North Pole and get to see the reindeer, the elves living quarters, the mailroom where all of their letters come, and Mrs. Claus and I go through them. Then they have a live chat with me, and I can ask them what toys they want and how they’ve been,” Santa said. “You can practically smell the cookies Mrs. Claus will be baking. I’ve got to watch my cholesterol!”

Spearheaded by Global Tour Creatives, a production company responsible for tour marketing creatives (TV and radio spots, billboards, digital banners) for hundreds of artists including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, the Eagles and Kanye West, the segue into “Santa – The Experience” was seamless.

Kringle is one of Santa's elves in "Santa - The Experience," a virtual option for kids to talk with Santa this year. Credit: Courtesy GTC Credit: Courtesy GTC

“I always wanted to create a winter wonderland, and it’s something I’ve talked about doing the past couple of years,” said GTC co-founder James Hyland. “We shot everything like a movie scene. People who have gotten a glimpse of the Experience have said it’s like a Hollywood production. Kids don’t need to be affected by everything going on around them these days. This is simply a way that you can enjoy a magical experience with your family.”

Indeed, any number of family members can participate in the call, though Hyland suggests no more than four children to allow enough individual time with Santa. During registration, personal tidbits — names of pets, toys on the wish list — will be collected to ensure a customized interaction. Certain packages include shareable social media content and a video keepsake.

“We thought this might be a nice idea to bring smiles to kids’ faces in a manner that I think they’re going to enjoy more (than in person). As a parent at a mall, you’re praying your slot comes quickly or worried about how your child is going to react,” Hyland said. “This way, you can put on a Christmas movie, make some hot chocolate, and everyone will be so much more comfortable.”