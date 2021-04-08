X

Roger Waters sets return dates for 2022, including Atlanta concert

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Roger Waters’ “This Is Not a Drill” in-the-round extravaganza has a rescheduled slate of dates for summer 2022.

Waters’ 36-show tour will kick off July 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh and wind its way to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Aug. 20, 2022 – exactly two years from its original date.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new shows; contact original point of purchase for other ticket inquires.

Waters’ Atlanta concert will be his first since a 2017 appearance at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth. The new tour – which Waters has joked is his “first farewell tour” – will include about a dozen Pink Floyd classics as well as several new songs.

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North American Tour Dates

7/6/22 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

7/8/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

7/9/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

7/12/22 Boston, MA TD Garden

7/15/22 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

7/17/22 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

7/20/22 Albany, NY Times Union Center

7/23/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

7/26/22 Chicago, IL United Center

7/28/22 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

7/30/22 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

8/2/22 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

8/5/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

8/6/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

8/16/22 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

8/18/22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

8/20/22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

8/23/22 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

8/25/22 Orlando, FL Amway Center

8/27/22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

8/30/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/31/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

9/3/22 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

9/6/22 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/8/22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

9/10/22 Portland, OR Moda Center

9/13/22 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

9/15/22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

9/17/22 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

9/20/22 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

9/23/22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/24/22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/27/22 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

9/28/22 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

10/1/22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

10/8/22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

