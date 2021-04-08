Roger Waters sets return dates for 2022, including Atlanta concert

Roger Waters’ “This Is Not a Drill” in-the-round extravaganza has a rescheduled slate of dates for summer 2022.
Waters’ 36-show tour will kick off July 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh and wind its way to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Aug. 20, 2022 – exactly two years from its original date.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new shows; contact original point of purchase for other ticket inquires.
Waters’ Atlanta concert will be his first since a 2017 appearance at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth. The new tour – which Waters has joked is his “first farewell tour” – will include about a dozen Pink Floyd classics as well as several new songs.
Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North American Tour Dates
7/6/22 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
7/8/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
7/9/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
7/12/22 Boston, MA TD Garden
7/15/22 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
7/17/22 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre
7/20/22 Albany, NY Times Union Center
7/23/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
7/26/22 Chicago, IL United Center
7/28/22 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
7/30/22 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
8/2/22 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
8/5/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
8/6/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
8/16/22 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
8/18/22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
8/20/22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
8/23/22 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
8/25/22 Orlando, FL Amway Center
8/27/22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
8/30/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
8/31/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
9/3/22 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
9/6/22 Denver, CO Ball Arena
9/8/22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
9/10/22 Portland, OR Moda Center
9/13/22 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
9/15/22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
9/17/22 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
9/20/22 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
9/23/22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
9/24/22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
9/27/22 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
9/28/22 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
10/1/22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
10/8/22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center