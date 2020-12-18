Mike Mills, Phil Lesh, Nathanel Rateliff and more added to ‘Georgia Comes Alive’

Mills will be joined by the band Big Something, while other new names for the Dec. 26 livestream include Grouplove, Houndmouth, Phil Lesh & Friends and Nathaniel Rateliff; the presentation kicks off at 3 p.m.

The online gathering, which also features previously announced Dave Matthews, Diplo, Big Freedia, Portgual. The Man, Warren Haynes, Ben Folds and more, is presented by Live for Live Music, nugs.net and Headcount and will support local grassroots organizations including Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and CivicGeorgia.