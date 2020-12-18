Mike Mills, Phil Lesh, Nathanel Rateliff and more added to ‘Georgia Comes Alive’

Several additional artists, including Georgia favorite Mike Mills, have been added to the lineup of “Georgia Comes Alive,” the upcoming virtual music festival to promote voting in the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate runoffs.
Mills will be joined by the band Big Something, while other new names for the Dec. 26 livestream include Grouplove, Houndmouth, Phil Lesh & Friends and Nathaniel Rateliff; the presentation kicks off at 3 p.m.
The online gathering, which also features previously announced Dave Matthews, Diplo, Big Freedia, Portgual. The Man, Warren Haynes, Ben Folds and more, is presented by Live for Live Music, nugs.net and Headcount and will support local grassroots organizations including Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and CivicGeorgia.
A donation of any amount on the georgiacomesalive.com site will prompt an email with a link to the livestream on the day of the show.