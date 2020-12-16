Dave Matthews, Diplo, Bob Weir and others to play ‘Georgia Comes Alive’ concert to encourage voting

Kunj Shah, the founder of Live for Live Music, said he wanted to focus on the Georgia races following the historic voting in the presidential election in November.

“The stakes are incredibly high in the Georgia runoffs. The fate of the music industry, struggling small businesses around the country, and our democracy as a whole are at stake,” Shah said. “With Georgia Comes Alive, we hope to once again channel the power of music to support the grassroots organizations getting people to the polls in January and shine a national spotlight on the importance of participation in democracy.”

The lineup for Georgia Comes Alive.

