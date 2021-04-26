ajc logo
Marc Anthony tour will visit Atlanta in September

Marc Anthony will hit the road in 2021.

Credit: Courtesy Magnus Media

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Marc Anthony will return to Atlanta for the first time since the fall of 2019.

The Latin hitmaker embarks on “The Marc Anthony Tour” Aug. 27 in San Antonio, Texas, before swooping into State Farm Arena at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

Tickets for the 23-date outing will be available during a pre-sale at 10 a.m. April 28, followed by a general public on-sale at 10 a.m. April 30, both via ticketmaster.com. VIP packages are also available.

Anthony’s tour will visit 23 cities and wrap Dec. 18 in Los Angeles.

In May 2019, the singer released “Opus,” his first new studio album in six years and his eighth salsa album. The release won a Grammy Award in 2020 for best tropical album.

Here is his upcoming itinerary.

Friday, August 27, 2021

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Centre

Friday, September 3, 2021

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Friday, September 10, 2021

Washington DC

Capital One Arena

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, September 19, 2021

New York, NY

Barclays Center

Friday, October 8, 2021

Chicago, IL

Allstate Arena

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Kansa City, MO

T-Mobile Center

Friday, October 15, 2021

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Denver, CO

Ball Arena

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Las Vegas, NV

Michelob Ultra Arena

Sunday, October 24, 2021

San Diego

Pechanga Arena

Friday, October 29, 2021

Ontario, CA

Toyota Arena

Sunday, October 31, 2021

Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns Arena

Friday, November 5, 2021

FT Myers, FL

Hertz Arena

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

Friday, November 19, 2021

Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena

Friday, December 3, 2021

Montreal, Canada

Bell Center

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Toronto, Canada

Scotiabank Arena

Friday, December 17, 2021

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

