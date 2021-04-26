Marc Anthony tour will visit Atlanta in September

Marc Anthony will return to Atlanta for the first time since the fall of 2019.
The Latin hitmaker embarks on “The Marc Anthony Tour” Aug. 27 in San Antonio, Texas, before swooping into State Farm Arena at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.
Tickets for the 23-date outing will be available during a pre-sale at 10 a.m. April 28, followed by a general public on-sale at 10 a.m. April 30, both via ticketmaster.com. VIP packages are also available.
Anthony’s tour will visit 23 cities and wrap Dec. 18 in Los Angeles.
In May 2019, the singer released “Opus,” his first new studio album in six years and his eighth salsa album. The release won a Grammy Award in 2020 for best tropical album.
Here is his upcoming itinerary.
Friday, August 27, 2021
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Houston, TX
Smart Financial Centre
Friday, September 3, 2021
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Sunday, September 5, 2021
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
Friday, September 10, 2021
Washington DC
Capital One Arena
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, September 19, 2021
New York, NY
Barclays Center
Friday, October 8, 2021
Chicago, IL
Allstate Arena
Saturday, October 9, 2021
Kansa City, MO
T-Mobile Center
Friday, October 15, 2021
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Denver, CO
Ball Arena
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Las Vegas, NV
Michelob Ultra Arena
Sunday, October 24, 2021
San Diego
Pechanga Arena
Friday, October 29, 2021
Ontario, CA
Toyota Arena
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix Suns Arena
Friday, November 5, 2021
FT Myers, FL
Hertz Arena
Saturday, November 6, 2021
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
Friday, November 19, 2021
Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena
Friday, December 3, 2021
Montreal, Canada
Bell Center
Saturday, December 4, 2021
Toronto, Canada
Scotiabank Arena
Friday, December 17, 2021
San Jose, CA
SAP Center
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum