Marc Anthony tour will visit Atlanta in September

The Latin hitmaker embarks on “The Marc Anthony Tour” Aug. 27 in San Antonio, Texas, before swooping into State Farm Arena at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

Tickets for the 23-date outing will be available during a pre-sale at 10 a.m. April 28, followed by a general public on-sale at 10 a.m. April 30, both via ticketmaster.com. VIP packages are also available.