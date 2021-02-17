X

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 1976 Knebworth concert to be released in full

Ronnie Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd during Lynyrd Skynyrd in Concert at the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta - July 5, 1975 at Omni Coliseum in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage)
Ronnie Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd during Lynyrd Skynyrd in Concert at the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta - July 5, 1975 at Omni Coliseum in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage)

Credit: Tom Hill

Credit: Tom Hill

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In 1976, Lynyrd Skynyrd played a memorable set at Knebworth, sharing a bill at the British festival with The Rolling Stones, Todd Rundgren’s Utopia and 10cc, among others.

Some of the footage of Skynyrd’s set was included in 1996′s “Freebird…The Movie.” But on April 9, the full show will be available on CD, DVD/Blu-ray, as a double LP with DVD and digital video. The release is available for pre-order now.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Live at Knebworth" captures the band's 1976 performance.
Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Live at Knebworth" captures the band's 1976 performance.

“Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live At Knebworth ’76” features the lineup of Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Leon Wilkeson, Artimus Pyle, Billy Powell, and The Honkettes. The set kicks off with “Workin’ for MCA” and includes fan favorites “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps” and “Free Bird.”

The Blu-ray set also includes the documentary, “If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd,” originally released in 2018.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.