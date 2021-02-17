Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 1976 Knebworth concert to be released in full

“Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live At Knebworth ’76” features the lineup of Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Leon Wilkeson, Artimus Pyle, Billy Powell, and The Honkettes. The set kicks off with “Workin’ for MCA” and includes fan favorites “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps” and “Free Bird.”

The Blu-ray set also includes the documentary, “If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd,” originally released in 2018.