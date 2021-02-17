Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 1976 Knebworth concert to be released in full

In 1976, Lynyrd Skynyrd played a memorable set at Knebworth, sharing a bill at the British festival with The Rolling Stones, Todd Rundgren’s Utopia and 10cc, among others.
Some of the footage of Skynyrd’s set was included in 1996′s “Freebird…The Movie.” But on April 9, the full show will be available on CD, DVD/Blu-ray, as a double LP with DVD and digital video. The release is available for pre-order now.
“Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live At Knebworth ’76” features the lineup of Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Leon Wilkeson, Artimus Pyle, Billy Powell, and The Honkettes. The set kicks off with “Workin’ for MCA” and includes fan favorites “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps” and “Free Bird.”
The Blu-ray set also includes the documentary, “If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd,” originally released in 2018.