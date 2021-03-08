Lost Art Music Festival will debut in Douglasville this summer

Shovels & Rope will perform at the Lost Art Music Festival at Foxhall Resort in Douglas County on June 12. Credit: Curtis Millard Credit: Curtis Millard

In addition to the Alabama-reared headliners, the lineup includes Shovels & Rope, The War and Treaty, Ben Nichols of Lucero and The Pink Stones. On June 11, Aaron Lee Tasjan will perform a kickoff show.

The festival will also include Inner Circle Experiences with the artists, to be announced soon.

Lost Art Music Festival is also a destination gathering; Foxhall Resort includes various configurations of villas and a newly built clubhouse in its location along the Chattahoochee River.

The inaugural Lost Art Music Festival will take place at Foxhall Resort in Douglas County on June 12.

As with any upcoming music event, COVID-19 safety protocols are high priority.

Through a “COVID Passport” partner, all festival attendees must confirm one round of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test (taken within 48 hours) as well as take a brief health questionnaire prior to entry.

Hand sanitizing and washing stations and cashless transactions will be available and frequent sanitization of surfaces will take place.

“Safety is by far the most important thing,” Ethridge said. “We’re doing this because we feel we can execute it safely.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 12 via LostArtMusicFest.com. General admission tickets are $69.25 (tax included) and VIP tickets, which include access to The Paddock Private Bar & Shaded Porch and other amenities, are $168 (tax included). Ethridge said it will be determined closer to the event – dependent upon best safety practices – whether pods will be instituted for GA tickets.

“We wanted to do this in 2020,” Ethridge said, while admitting the understandable uncertainty that currently comes with planning live music events. “People need something to look forward to.”

